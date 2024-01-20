"Never put it out of reach": Devin Booker deems another 70-point game gettable after 50-ball explosion in 3 quarters

Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker torched the New Orleans Pelicans with another 50-point game on the road on Friday. The feat reinforced his belief that a 70-point game is not out of reach for him.

The 27-year-old waxed hot in their game in New Orleans, scoring 52 points, on 18-of-30 shooting from the field, 6-of-11 from three, and 10-of-10 from the free throw line, in three quarters. He also had five assists and four rebounds in 37 minutes in their 123-109 victory.

It marked the second time that he hit the 50-point plateau against the Pelicans. He did it first on Dec. 17, 2022, with a 58-point performance in a victory at home.

Devin Booker’s career-high in points is 70, which he notched against the Boston Celtics in a 130-120 loss on March 24, 2017.

Following his 52-point outburst against New Orleans, the three-time NBA All-Star spoke about the mindset he had in the game while highlighting that he is not discounting hitting 70 points again.

"Just trying to be aggressive from the start. I think it’s an important game … I just set the tone early. Be aggressive… I’ll never put it [70 points] out of reach," Booker said.

Booker's impressive performance helped the Suns to their third straight victory and improve to 23-18, eighth in the Western Conference.

In the ongoing NBA season, the former Kentucky player is going for 26.2 points, 7.8 assists, and 4.8 rebounds in 35.9 minutes.

Booker and the Suns next play on Sunday against the Indiana Pacers.

Suns coach lauds Devin Booker’s ‘killer instinct’ following 52-point explosion

First-year Phoenix Suns coach Frank Vogel was impressed with the scoring touch that Devin Booker displayed in their 123-109 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. He also lauded the ‘killer instinct’ that ‘Book’ had in going about it.

The nine-year NBA veteran led the charge for his team as they routed the hosts on their way to their third straight victory.

Booker had a season-high 52 points on 60% shooting (18-of-30) and 54% from three (6-of-11) while dishing out five assists and grabbing four rebounds.

In the post-game interview session, Vogel shared his thoughts on the performance of their star guard, saying (by way of ESPN):

“The guy’s just got an incredible killer instinct. He had that look in his eyes tonight. It was a great team win, but Book was spectacular. He was able to torch these guys, but when the double-teams came, he shared it.”

Fellow Suns All-Star Kevin Durant also chimed in, highlighting how such performances from Booker make it easier for them. He said (via CBS Sports):

“When he starts off aggressive, looking to score, that just opens the floor up for everybody. I expect this from him when we go out there — I’m not saying 50 points — but that aggressiveness, the shot-making."

Durant backstopped Devin Booker’s 52 points with 26 of his own.

