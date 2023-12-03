"I'm the point guard, he's the scorer": Devin Booker has no qualms about Kevin Durant breaking his Suns record

Despite only playing his second season with the Phoenix Suns, Kevin Durant has already broken a record that was formerly held by his teammate, Devin Booker. The Phoenix Suns played against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night and came out with a 116-109 victory. It was in this game that Durant climbed the ranks in two records.

Durant shattered Booker's Suns' franchise record of most consecutive free throw makes with 67, beating Booke's record of 58. What's even more impressive is the fact that Durant has only played 25 total games with Phoenix starting from last season. Additionally, he also climbed up the ladder in the all-time scoring list, securing 10th place.

Booker had nothing but love for his new teammate and acknowledged his greatness in a post-game interview. Here's what he had to say:

"I'm the point guard, he’s the scorer."

Kevin Durant moves up the all-time scoring list

After the Phoenix Suns' 119-111 loss against the Denver Nuggets, the Phoenix forward made a significant move on Friday night, climbing to the 10th spot on the NBA's all-time scoring list.

The 35-year-old surpassed Moses Malone's position of 10th place, securing the milestone by scoring two points with only 50.3 seconds remaining in the second quarter of the game. Prior to the match, Durant needed 17 points to exceed Malone's career total.

Despite finishing with 30 points, Durant struggled with his shooting, making 8 of 25 attempts from the field. His difficulties continued in the fourth quarter, where he missed all five attempts.

With this performance, the player elevated his career total to 27,423 points, overtaking Malone's tally of 27,409, which the latter accumulated after starting his professional career with two seasons in the ABA league.

LeBron James, who leads the all-time scoring list with an impressive 39,124 points, remains the only active player within the top 25.

Durant currently holds the 13th position on the combined NBA/ABA list, joined by former ABA legends like Julius Erving at eighth place (30,026 points), Malone at ninth (29,580 points), and Dan Issel at 12th (27,482 points).