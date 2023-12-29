5 current NBA players to have three 50 point games before turning 25 ft. Luka Doncic & more

For NBA players, scoring 50 points in a game is rare. Not many players in NBA history have had more than 10 games with 50 or more points in their entire career. However, the league has also seen exceptional talent on the offensive end of the floor.

There are only six active NBA players in the league who have scored 50 or more points before they turned 25. The total 50-point games of the players listed below includes both regular and postseason games.

Anthony Davis has not been included in the list since the list allowed only five players. Davis also had three games with 50 or more points before he turned 25.

Here is the list of five current NBA players who have 3 or more games with 50 or more points.

5 current NBA players to have three 50 point games before turning 25

#5 Devin Booker (3)

Devin Booker has one of the most beautiful offensive games in the NBA. The Phoenix Suns star is as efficient as anybody in the NBA. Before Kevin Durant arrived in Phoenix, Booker had most of the responsibility for the Suns’ offense, and he performed on the promise.

Booker had a total of three games with 50 or more points before he turned 25. In total, he has five games with 50 or more points. He has never touched the 50-point mark in the playoffs. Of those five games in which he scored 50 or more points, the Suns have lost three of them, winning only two.

Booker is only 27 years old right now and still holds a big part of the Suns’ offensive responsibility. He has had a 70-point game in his career, and there is no doubt that he will have more games of that nature.

#4 Jamal Murray (3)

Jamal Murray is the only player on the list who has more 50-point games in the postseason than in the regular season. Perhaps that only speaks of his greatness when it matters the most for his team.

Murray’s two 50-point playoff games came in the same series in the 2019-20 season when they played the Utah Jazz in the Western Conference Semifinals. He scored 50 points in each of those playoff games.

The Denver Nuggets guard's third 50-point game came during the 2021 regular season against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He again scored 50 points in just 38 minutes. He also shot 84 percent from the field and 80 percent from the three-point line against the Cavs.

#3 Luka Doncic (6)

Luka Doncic is the only player on this list who is still under 25 years of age. Doncic already has six games under his belt with 50 or more points. Two of those 50-point games came in the 2023-24 season itself.

All of Luka’s 50-point games have come in the regular season, and his career high is 60 points came against the New York Knicks in the 2022-23 season. He also has two 49-point games, and one more point would have gotten him even with LeBron James.

Doncic will turn 25 in February 2024, and he still has two months left to catch up to LeBron. With the way Doncic controls and dominates the Mavs’ offense, there is a higher chance that he might cross LeBron’s record.

#2 Jayson Tatum (6)

Jayson Tatum has had to take on the responsibility of a veteran player in his rookie season. The Boston Celtics superstar had to go against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Western Conference Finals in 2018, leading the Celtics’ offense.

He has a total of 6 games where he scored 50 or more points before turning 25. Tatum has played a total of 8 games in his career, combining regular season and playoffs where he has scored 50 or more points. Of these 8 games, he has four 50+ games in the postseason and four in the regular season.

Tatum is the head of the Celtics’ offense, and that is not going to change anytime soon. He is just 26 years old now, and he is sure to add more 50-point games to his tally. Tatum's career high is 60 points, as he scored against the San Antonio Spurs in the 2020-21 season.

#1 LeBron James (8)

LeBron James entered the league when he was just 18 years old. By the time he turned 25, he was already a 7-year veteran in the league. James has been excellent on the court from day one in the league. At this point, nothing about him seems surprising, and having him on this list is certainly not surprising.

LeBron has played in a total of eight games where he scored 50 or more points before turning 25. The four-time NBA champion has a total of 14 regular-season games in his career with 50 or more points. Of those 14 games, most of them have come in his Cleveland Cavaliers jersey.

He has had nine games with 50 or more points as a Cavalier, two games as a Miami Heat player, and three games as an LA Lakers player. His highest score in those 14 games is 61 points, which came against the Charlotte Bobcats in 2014.

He is still playing basketball at a very high level. It wouldn’t be surprising if he added a few more games to the already stacked-up tally.