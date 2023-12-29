"Best defender in the league": NBA fans awestruck by Victor Wembanyama's block party as No. 1 pick records 7 rejections

San Antonio Spurs rookie big man Victor Wembanyama dominated the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday. The French phenom finished with 30 points, six rebounds, six assists and seven blocks on 64.3% shooting as the Spurs secured a 118-105 road victory. The 2023 No. 1 pick’s performance left NBA fans awestruck by his defensive prowess.

Wembanyama’s seven blocks marked the second most of his career, as he recorded a career-high eight blocks on Nov. 18 against the Memphis Grizzlies. He has a total of six games with at least five blocks this season.

Additionally, the 7-foot-4 big man is the first player in NBA history to record at least 30 points and seven blocks in under 30 minutes. He only needed 24 minutes to put up his historic stat line on Thursday.

Following Wembanyama’s block party against Portland, fans raved about his rim-protecting ability.

“He’s the best defender in the league, man,” one fan said.

“Seven blocks is crazy,” another said.

Meanwhile, others proclaimed Wembanyama the 2024 Rookie of the Year favorite over OKC Thunder rookie big man Chet Holmgren.

“Wemby number one ROTY,” one fan said.

“He's coming for you, Chet,” another said.

Here are a few more of the top fan reactions to Wembanyama’s big night:

Victor Wembanyama gets edge over Scoot Henderson

Thursday’s matchup between the Spurs and Blazers marked a battle between two top three 2023 NBA draft picks, as Victor Wembanyama took on Scoot Henderson.

While Wembanyama had the individual advantage and secured the win, Henderson still had a productive outing. The No. 3 pick finished with 25 points, three rebounds and four assists. However, he shot just 34.8% and recorded six turnovers.

Outside of Henderson, Portland was led by veterans Jerami Grant and Malcolm Brogdon, who recorded a team-best 29 points apiece. However, no other player scored in double figures for the Blazers, while the Spurs had five players do so, led by Wembanyama’s game-high 30 points.

San Antonio’s win ended its five-game losing streak, while Portland has lost 10 of its last 12 games.

The Spurs (5-25) and Blazers (8-22) rematch on Friday in Portland on the second night of a back-to-back for both teams.

