Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama are frontrunners to win the NBA Rookie of the Year award for the 2023-24 season. The two young stars continue to impress with the way they play on both ends, even though the OKC Thunder and San Antonio Spurs have gone opposite ways this season.

With that in mind, we take a look at the NBA Rookie of the Year Power Rankings after Week 9, featuring Chet Holmgren.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBA ROY Power Rankings 2023-24: Top 5 candidates ft. Chet Holmgren after Week 9

#5 - Brandon Miller

Brandon Miller of the Hornets

Last week: Games played: 3 (0 wins - 3 losses)

Season: Games played: 27 (7 wins - 20 losses)

Last week: 13.0 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 1.6 apg

Season:14.6 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 2.2 apg

The young star of the Charlotte Hornets has been playing well in his rookie season. However, his numbers have not helped the Hornets avoid another poor start. With just seven wins after 27 games, Charlotte is on track for another losing year in the NBA.

#4 - Scoot Henderson

Scoot Henderson Portland Trail Blazers

Last week: Games played: 4 (1 win - 3 losses)

Season: Games played: 28 (7 wins - 21 losses)

Last week: 9.8 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 2.8 apg

Season: 10.8 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 4.1 apg

Despite his ups and downs, Scoot Henderson has been one of the best players of the rebuilding Portland Trail Blazers, who have just seven wins in 28 NBA matchups. We should expect him to improve his performance further game after game.

#3 - Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama Spurs

Last week: Games played: 1 (0 wins - 1 loss)

Season: Games played: 28 (4 wins - 24 losses)

Last week: 7.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 5.0 apg

Season: 18.5 ppg, 10.7 rpg, 2.8 apg

Victor Wembanyama does his best to help the San Antonio Spurs turn things around, but the most likely scenario is another losing season for the Spurs.

#2 - Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. Miami Heat

Last week: Games played: 3 (2 wins - 1 loss)

Season: Games played: 29 (17 wins - 12 losses)

Last week: 12.3 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 0.7 apg

Season: 13.7 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 2.5 apg

What a season it has been for the young forward of the Miami Heat. Jaime Jaquez Jr. has found his spot in the rotation and continues to impress with his consistency. He is among the main reasons for Miami's 17-12 record and the fifth place in the East.

#1 - Chet Holmgren

Chet Holmgren OKC Thunder

Last week: Games played: 3 (2 wins - 1 loss)

Season: Games played: 27 (18 wins - 9 losses)

Last week: 19.6 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 3.0 apg

Season: 17.2 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 2.4 apg

The No.2 of the OKC Thunder behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and one of the main reasons for the Thunder's excellent start to the season with 18 wins and nine losses. Chet Holmgren has emerged as a frontrunner for the Rookie of the Year award in the NBA.