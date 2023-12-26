Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama are frontrunners to win the NBA Rookie of the Year award for the 2023-24 season. The two young stars continue to impress with the way they play on both ends, even though the OKC Thunder and San Antonio Spurs have gone opposite ways this season.
With that in mind, we take a look at the NBA Rookie of the Year Power Rankings after Week 9, featuring Chet Holmgren.
NBA ROY Power Rankings 2023-24: Top 5 candidates ft. Chet Holmgren after Week 9
#5 - Brandon Miller
- Last week: Games played: 3 (0 wins - 3 losses)
- Season: Games played: 27 (7 wins - 20 losses)
- Last week: 13.0 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 1.6 apg
- Season:14.6 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 2.2 apg
The young star of the Charlotte Hornets has been playing well in his rookie season. However, his numbers have not helped the Hornets avoid another poor start. With just seven wins after 27 games, Charlotte is on track for another losing year in the NBA.
#4 - Scoot Henderson
- Last week: Games played: 4 (1 win - 3 losses)
- Season: Games played: 28 (7 wins - 21 losses)
- Last week: 9.8 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 2.8 apg
- Season: 10.8 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 4.1 apg
Despite his ups and downs, Scoot Henderson has been one of the best players of the rebuilding Portland Trail Blazers, who have just seven wins in 28 NBA matchups. We should expect him to improve his performance further game after game.
#3 - Victor Wembanyama
- Last week: Games played: 1 (0 wins - 1 loss)
- Season: Games played: 28 (4 wins - 24 losses)
- Last week: 7.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 5.0 apg
- Season: 18.5 ppg, 10.7 rpg, 2.8 apg
Victor Wembanyama does his best to help the San Antonio Spurs turn things around, but the most likely scenario is another losing season for the Spurs.
#2 - Jaime Jaquez Jr.
- Last week: Games played: 3 (2 wins - 1 loss)
- Season: Games played: 29 (17 wins - 12 losses)
- Last week: 12.3 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 0.7 apg
- Season: 13.7 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 2.5 apg
What a season it has been for the young forward of the Miami Heat. Jaime Jaquez Jr. has found his spot in the rotation and continues to impress with his consistency. He is among the main reasons for Miami's 17-12 record and the fifth place in the East.
#1 - Chet Holmgren
- Last week: Games played: 3 (2 wins - 1 loss)
- Season: Games played: 27 (18 wins - 9 losses)
- Last week: 19.6 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 3.0 apg
- Season: 17.2 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 2.4 apg
The No.2 of the OKC Thunder behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and one of the main reasons for the Thunder's excellent start to the season with 18 wins and nine losses. Chet Holmgren has emerged as a frontrunner for the Rookie of the Year award in the NBA.
