Charlotte Hornets vs Indiana Pacers: Prediction and Betting Tips | Dec. 20, 2023

The Charlotte Hornets will take on the Indiana Pacers for the second time this season. Charlotte will be hoping to snap out of a five-game losing streak and remain unbeaten in the head-to-head against Indiana. Terry Rozier has been playing well for the Hornets but he will need his teammates to step up to try and win on the road.

The Pacers have the NBA’s best offensive rating but it’s largely negated by their second-worst defensive rating. Tyrese Haliburton has been struggling since suffering a left knee contusion on Dec. 15 against the Washington Wizards. If he remains affected by the said injury, it could be another long night for Indiana.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Hornets rank in the bottom five in offensive and defensive ratings. They have to step up on both ends of the floor to try and end their slump. Coach Steve Clifford has to coax more out of his roster to help Terry Rozier carry the team.

Charlotte Hornets vs Indiana Pacers: Preview, betting tips and predictions

Game details

Teams: Charlotte Hornets (7-18) vs. Indiana Pacers (13-12)

Date and Time: December 20, 2023 | 7:00 PM ET

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse | Indianapolis, Indiana

Charlotte Hornets vs Indiana Pacers: Game preview

The Hornets have been bad, particularly since LaMelo Ball injured his right ankle on Nov. 26 against the Orlando Magic. They are 2-8 without their superstar point guard orchestrating the plays. Terry Rozier has done an admirable job taking over Ball’s role but his teammates have not responded.

Expand Tweet

Tyrese Haliburton had arguably his worst game of the season on Monday in the Pacers 151-127 loss to the LA Clippers. Indiana, however, has removed him from the injury report so he must be 100% healthy now. The team’s offense should be humming again with an injury-free Haliburton running the show.

Charlotte Hornets vs Indiana Pacers: Starting lineups

If Mark Williams, who has been ruled doubtful, is cleared to play, he is likely starting at center. Brandon Miller, PJ Washington, Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier should complete Charlotte’s first five.

Expand Tweet

Myles Turner is questionable to play due to hamstring soreness but will likely start if he’s cleared to play. If not, Isaiah Jackson could take over his role. Tyrese Haliburton, Obi Toppin, Bruce Brown and Buddy Hield should line up for the tip-off.

Charlotte Hornets vs Indiana Pacers: Betting tips

Terry Rozier is averaging 23.1 points per game. The over/under points prop for him is 22.5. Bettors get -104 for over and -122 for under. “Scary Terry” has hit at least 22 points in seven out of his last 10 games.

The Hornets don’t have a lot of options when it comes to players who can score. Rozier’s biggest task is to put up buckets. He could go over his points prop on Wednesday.

Tyrese Haliburton leads the Pacers in scoring with 24.9 points per game. The over/under points prop for him is 25.5. Bettors get -115 for over and -111 for under. Haliburton has hit at least 25 points in five out of his last 10 games. He hasn’t scored over that figure since the NBA In-Season Tournament Finals when he had 27.

Haliburton’s scoring has dipped since he suffered a left knee contusion. He is averaging just 13.5 points per game since playing through the said injury. Charlotte’s defense, though, is one of the worst in the NBA. Indiana’s All-Star point guard may just be healthy enough to go over his points prop.

Charlotte Hornets vs Indiana Pacers: Predictions

The moneyline for the Hornets is +375 while it’s -500 for the Pacers. Charlotte is a +10.0 underdog on the road against Indiana.

Tyrese Haliburton’s health will dictate how the Pacers will do on Wednesday. If he’s 100% healthy, Indiana could snap their four-game losing streak but allow Charlotte to cover the spread.