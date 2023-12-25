Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat: Predictions and betting tips | Dec. 25, 2023

The NBA's jam-packed Christmas Day slate features five blockbuster matchups, and the clash between the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat promises to be a scorcher. Tip-off is at Kaseya Center, where the Heat host the red-hot Sixers, sporting a 20-8 record and boasting the reigning MVP, Joel Embiid.

Miami, meanwhile, stands at 17-12, their home-court advantage potentially dampened by the absence of star forward Jimmy Butler, nursing a calf injury.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat predictions, previews and betting tips

Moneyline: Miami (+103) vs. 76ers (-122)

Spread: Miami (+1.5) vs. 76ers (-1.5)

Total (O/U): Miami (O 226.5) vs. 76ers (U 226.5)

Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat preview

The Philadelphia 76ers, riding a three-game road winning streak, are set to test their mettle against a resurgent Miami Heat team on Christmas Day.

Both teams come into the clash with momentum after victories in their previous outings. The Sixers, spearheaded by the explosive scoring of Tyrese Maxey (33 points, 13/23 FG, 4/8 3PT against Toronto), have found their groove on the road, rattling off three consecutive wins away from Wells Fargo Center.

Maxey's versatility, showcased by his nine two-pointers and four 3-pointers in the win over the Raptors, has been a critical factor in their recent success.

Miami, meanwhile, boasts a pair of home victories to their name, the latest a 122-113 triumph over the Atlanta Hawks powered by a dynamic performance from Tyler Herro (30 points, seven rebounds, two assists).

The Heat, winners of six of the last ten contests against the Sixers, are eager to prove their resurgence is no mirage.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat starting lineup.

For the Heat, Kyle Lowry will start as the PG, Tyler Herro as SG, Caleb Martin as SF, Jaime Jaquez as PF, and Bam Adebayo at center.

For the 76ers, Tyrese Maxey will start as the PG, Kelly Oubre as SG, Tobias Harris as SF, Marcus Morris as PF, and Mo Bamba at center.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat betting tips

Maxey's average over/under for points against the Heat is 25.5, lower than his season average.

He has hit the over 42 times in 81 tries this season, a hot streak. But against the Heat specifically, he averages 17.4 points, 8.1 less than his current over/under.

Adebayo averages 12.4 points in 17 career games against the Sixers, surprisingly low. His current over/under for points against the Sixers is 16.5, which is significantly higher.

He typically scores 16.2 points per game against the Sixers, just 5.3 less than his current over/under.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami predictions

The Miami Heat's 2.5-point home favourites face the Philadelphia 76ers 1.5-point favourites in a Christmas Day matchup.

Vegas projects a tight contest with an over/under of 226.5 points. SportsLine's predictive model favours Philadelphia to win and cover the spread.