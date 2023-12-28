"Only a 8-7 record though unfortunately" - Fans skewer Luka Doncic and Mavericks despite his unreal stats

Luka Doncic had another amazing performance on Wednesday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, the Dallas Mavericks blew a big lead to suffer their 13th loss of the season. NBA fans are also not impressed with Doncic's current run due to his team's record.

The Mavericks superstar had 39 points, seven rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks. He had a huge first half but only scored 10 points in the second as Dallas lost 113-110 after blowing a 20-point lead.

Fans on social media were not impressed with Doncic despite averaging 36.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists and 1.6 steals in his last 15 games.

This fan pointed out the Mavericks' record in their last 15 contests:

"Only a 8-7 record though unfortunately."

It should be noted that the Dallas Mavericks are 9-6 on those top performances by Luka Doncic. He missed a couple of games on Dec. 1 and 22, but the Mavericks are 8-7 in their last 15 games with or without the Slovenian superstar.

Another fan called out Doncic for blowing a huge lead against a Cavs team missing key players:

"Someone's MVP blew a 20-pt. lead to the injured Cavs."

This fan is not quite sure why Doncic isn't the favorite for MVP:

"Then why is he not frontrunner for MVP?"

Here are the rest of the reactions to Luka Doncic's performance:

Luka Doncic, Mavericks suffer embarrassing loss to short-handed Cavs

Luka Doncic against the Cleveland Cavaliers

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks had an opportunity to extend their winning streak to three games on Wednesday night. They were up against a Cleveland Cavaliers missing stars Evan Mobley, Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell.

Granted that the Mavericks were also missing Kyrie Irving, they still had Doncic, who is having an incredible month. He became a legitimate threat to Joel Embiid's MVP campaign.

Wednesday's game started well for Dallas as they built up a huge lead in the first half. Doncic had 29 points in the first two quarters, but the entire team had a terrible second half.

The Cavaliers rallied behind Caris LeVert, Jarrett Allen and Isaac Okoro, who combined for 75 points. Doncic finished with 39 points but it was not enough to prevent the 113-110 loss. The Mavericks dropped to 18-13 for the season and are now sixth in the Western Conference.

