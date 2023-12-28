"Wasn't really offended": Steve Kerr downplays potential locker room issues after Jonathan Kuminga's explosive interview

Head coach Steve Kerr isn't bothered by Jonathan Kuminga's postgame comments on Christmas following the Golden State Warriors' loss to the Denver Nuggets. Kuminga expressed his displeasure about Kerr's rotation, which included giving him inconsistent minutes.

In an interview with The Athletic after the loss in Denver, Kuminga said that he's still figuring out why he's not getting the minutes he deserves. He's a little baffled since he can be a difference-maker on both sides of the floor.

Kerr responded to the comments on Wednesday after the team's practice. He told reporters that he was not offended by Kuminga's comments and that it came from the right place.

"I wasn’t really offended by the comments," Kerr said. "I think JK meant well, I think it may have come out maybe a little differently than he intended. But it's all good. We talk every day."

The Golden State Warriors have been on a roll since Draymond Green's suspension with a record of 5-2. They are playing well with a new starting lineup of Steph Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Klay Thompson, Jonathan Kuminga and Kevon Looney.

Andrew Wiggins remains the team's closer, with Kuminga getting the short end of the stick despite his performance. He told The Atheltic how he felt about his minutes, expressing frustration and confusion.

"It's not up to me to control my minutes," Kuminga said. "I feel like I've done that, but the last voice ain't mine and it's not easy because I know how to score the basketball. I know how to pass, I know how to do different things on the floor, but it's about putting all that together. With the people we have on the floor, it's just tough to put it all together. I'm trying to figure out how to manage that."

Will the Warriors trade Jonathan Kuminga?

Jonathan Kuminga of the Golden State Warriors

Jonathan Kuminga is due for his rookie extension next season, so the Golden State Warriors will have a huge decision in front of them ahead of the trade deadline. Draymond Green will eventually return and Steve Kerr still prefers Andrew Wiggins even if he's coming off the bench.

The Warriors have not shown any indication that Kuminga is available for trade, but if the team wants an upgrade, they will have to make the tough decision. He's still just 21 years old, so he could be an attractive asset for a rebuilding team.

Kuminga is averaging 12.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists this season. He's much better since Green's suspension, averaging 14.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists on 59.7% shooting from the field.

