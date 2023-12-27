"Thought he was washed though?": James Harden's game-winning 29-point effort sends Clippers fans into frenzy

James Harden had the LA Clippers back on the winning track after a 29-point performance against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday. The Clippers snapped a two-game losing skid over the Holidays and Harden's effort sent their fans online into a frenzy.

With Kawhi Leonard out for a third consecutive game due to a left hip contusion, Harden and the rest of the team had to step up in his absence. The former MVP finished with 29 points, six rebounds, eight assists and two steals.

Paul George had 25 points, four rebounds and four assists, while Ivica Zubac added 18 points and 14 rebounds. Russell Westbrook contributed 14 points, 11 rebounds and six assists off the bench.

LA Clippers fans were happy to see James Harden doing his thing and has the team back on track after a couple of rough losses to the OKC Thunder and Boston Celtics. One fan even asked where are Harden's haters from the early season now:

"I thought he was washed though?"

This fan quoted Harden, who told everyone back then that the Clippers would be tough to beat when they finally figured things out:

"Harden ones said, it's gonna be scary when they figure it out."

Another fan took a shot at the media for all the narratives surrounding Harden early in the season:

"Still elite despite the corrupt media telling us he's not."

Here's the rest of the reactions to James Harden's performance on Tuesday:

James Harden and the Clippers jumped to 4th in Western Conference

James Harden of the LA Clippers

After two tough losses to the OKC Thunder and Boston Celtics, the LA Clippers were back to their winning ways on Tuesday. James Harden helped the Clippers get the 113-104 victory over the Charlotte Hornets and the fourth place in the Western Conference.

The Clippers improved to 18-12 for the season, leaping fast ahead of the Dallas Mavericks even though they have an identical record. The Los Angeles-based team holds the tiebreaker since they are up 2-1 in their season series.

However, things won't get easier for the Clippers, especially if Kawhi Leonard remains out with a hip injury. The Clippers will host the red-hot Memphis Grizzlies on Nov. 29 before welcoming the Miami Heat on New Year's Day.

Harden and the rest of the team are then scheduled for a three-game road trip against the Phoenix Suns, New Orleans Pelicans and LA Lakers.

