"Why is he starting them together?": LA Lakers fans question Darvin Ham calling Cam Reddish and Jarred Vanderbilt 'confused'

LA Lakers fans are baffled why Darvin Ham called out two of his starters, Cam Reddish and Jarred Vanderbilt, following their loss on Christmas. Ham used a big starting lineup that posed problems on offense since there were no real threats from beyond the arc.

Ham benched D'Angelo Russell for the Lakers' game against the Boston Celtics. He started LeBron James as point guard along with Taurean Prince, Reddish, Vanderbilt and Anthony Davis.

In an interview with Jovan Buha of The Athletic, Ham was asked about if the Reddish-Vanderbilt frontcourt could work in the long term.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"If they're trying to play off, Cam's got to step up shooting with confidence or eat up that space on the drive," Ham said. "Collapse the defense once he touches the paint and try to find open man. Same thing for Vando. The ball hits him, you just can't hold it and be confused. You just gotta move on to the next thing."

Expand Tweet

LA Lakers fans online were confused after Darvin Ham's comments about Cam Reddish and Jarred Vanderbilt being confused went up. Many are critical of Ham's rotations, play-calling and propensity to not call timeouts.

One fan wrote:

"Soooo… Why is he starting them together"

Comment byu/ThaEternalLearner from discussion inlakers Expand Post

Another fan commented:

"His quote about how Cam needs to shoot with confidence is unhinged. The last thing Cam lacks is confidence in his shooting ability."

Comment byu/ThaEternalLearner from discussion inlakers Expand Post

This Lakers fan cannot believe what is happening:

"Darvin is unraveling before our eyes lol. You're starting a brand new lineup with no spacing and asking two career bench players to be something they never have."

Comment byu/ThaEternalLearner from discussion inlakers Expand Post

Here are the rest of the reactions to Darvin Ham's "confused" remarks:

Comment byu/ThaEternalLearner from discussion inlakers Expand Post

Comment byu/ThaEternalLearner from discussion inlakers Expand Post

Comment byu/ThaEternalLearner from discussion inlakers Expand Post

Comment byu/ThaEternalLearner from discussion inlakers Expand Post

Comment byu/ThaEternalLearner from discussion inlakers Expand Post

Comment byu/ThaEternalLearner from discussion inlakers Expand Post

Comment byu/ThaEternalLearner from discussion inlakers Expand Post

Also Read: "Had to make it special" - Jamal Crawford recalls asking NBA Twitter about 'Shabbat Shalom' move in Christmas game debut

Stats of Darvin Ham's new starting lineup

LA Lakers head coach Darvin Ham and LeBron James.

As mentioned above, Darvin Ham experimented with his lineups once again. Ham has a new starting lineup of LeBron James, Taurean Prince, Cam Reddish, Jarred Vanderbilt and Anthony Davis. D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves are now coming off the bench, which might not be the best idea.

According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, the small sample size from the new starting lineup's stats is not great. They played a total of 18 minutes and had a worse offense than the San Antonio Spurs and a worse defense than the Washington Wizards.

The Spurs and Wizards are ranked 30th in each category, respectively. The new starting lineup also has a worse net rating than the last-placed Spurs. Buha called it a "disaster" but the good news is the team's rebounding on both sides is through the roof.

Expand Tweet

Also Read: "I'm in his head" - Leaked audio from resurfaced Metta World Peace and Draymond Green age-old altercation emerges