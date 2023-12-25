"I'm in his head": Leaked audio from resurfaced Metta World Peace and Draymond Green age-old altercation emerges

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors is currently serving an indefinite suspension after another on-court incident earlier this month. Amid his suspension, a video of his altercation with Metta World Peace during the 2015-16 season has resurfaced. The audio from the same altercation was also recently leaked.

In the video below, the Warriors and Lakers were facing each other at the then-Staples Center. The game happened on Jan. 5, 2016, with Golden State getting the 109-88 win. It's also the final season of Kobe Bryant's career and the season the Warriors won 73 games.

With the Lakers down by 22 points, Green was trying to back down World Peace when he hit him with an elbow. World Peace then wrapped Green's neck and shoulders before officials and players separated the two hot-headed players.

Here's the leaked conversation between Green and World Peace:

"Get off me," Draymond said.

"Don't do that," World Peace warned.

When Green missed one of his free throws, World Peace told Andrew Bogut:

"I'm in his head."

Draymond Green and Metta World Peace are two of the best defenders of their generation. They are also notorious for their rough play on the court with a bunch of suspensions for each player during their careers.

It was also surprising that things didn't escalate given the reputation of Green and World Peace. Green was just in the infancy of his wild on-court antics, while World Peace was at the tail end of his career.

Metta World Peace wants to speak with Draymond Green during his suspension

Draymond Green is currently suspended indefinitely by the NBA.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Metta World Peace reacted to Draymond Green's suspension. World Peace wants to have a word with Green and advise him on how to become a better person on the court.

"I hope I'm able to reach out to him," World Peace said. "I hope he's able to reach out to me and chat a little bit because he's a winner. He might not be one of the greatest players, maybe in his mind he is, but he is one of the greatest winners. That's for sure.

He added:

"He is an elite winner. He has an opportunity to do television after, whatever he wants to do.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported last week that Green will be suspended for at least three weeks. The former Defensive Player of the Year is set to get some counseling, which was one of the conditions set by NBA executive vice president and head of basketball operations Joe Dumars.

