5 landing spots for RJ Barrett as trade rumors surface about New York Knicks star

RJ Barrett is having another solid season for the New York Knicks, but that might not be enough for the franchise to keep him after the trade deadline. The Knicks are reportedly looking at several stars to pair with Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle, with Barrett as the top asset they are dangling in trade offers.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Knicks offered Barrett to the Toronto Raptors in pursuit of OG Anunoby last season. Nothing materialized, as the Raptors were too stubborn to blow everything up.

Scotto reported that the Knicks will likely explore an Anunoby trade again, with Barrett as a possible part of any deals. The Knicks are also rumored to be making other players available like Immanuel Quickley and Evan Fournier.

Potential landing spots for RJ Barrett

Apart from OG Anunoby, RJ Barrett was previously linked to the Utah Jazz during the New York Knicks' pursuit of Donovan Mitchell in the summer of 2022. That trade didn't happen, as the Cleveland Cavaliers swooped in to acquire the New York native.

Here's a look at five potential landing spots for Barrett, who's averaging 18.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists this season.

#5 Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell has been keeping the Cavaliers afloat this season, with so many injuries to the team's other stars. Mitchell didn't sign an extension last summer, so Cleveland might mull about trading him before the deadline in February.

The Cavaliers are not recouping the value they traded to acquire Mitchell. They are likely settling for the best deal possible, with RJ Barrett as a possible consolation prize from the New York Knicks.

Mitchell has a contract until next season, so there's a chance that this trade could get explored in the offseason.

#4 Washington Wizards

The New York Knicks have been plagued by injuries to their big men, including Mitchell Robinson who's reportedly out until after the All-Star break due to ankle surgery. The Knicks applied for a disabled player exception, which means there's a chance that Robinson could miss the entire season.

That means the Knicks will need to find a replacement like Daniel Gafford of the Wizards. Gafford is a solid big man who can defend the paint like Robinson. The Knicks could explore trading RJ Barrett for him, but they will likely prioritize a third star.

#3 Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz are in shambles this season, and some experts are expecting them to at least explore the possibility of trading Lauri Markkanen. Michael Scotto reported that the New York Knicks will be one of the teams interested in the one-time All-Star.

If the Knicks want to have a chance at acquiring Markkanen, they will have to attach a bunch of first-round picks to RJ Barrett. The Jazz are building a nice haul of draft picks like the OKC Thunder, so Barrett alone might not be enough.

#2 Atlanta Hawks

Another former All-Star who could get traded at the deadline is Dejounte Murray. His partnership with Trae Young has not been a success, as the Hawks are just a fringe Play-In Tournament team.

The New York Knicks would gladly want to take Murray off the Hawks' hands, but they will need to make a really good offer. RJ Barrett is a starting point, but he has a similar profile to DeAndre Hunter and Saddiq Bey. Just like with the Jazz, the Knicks will have to use their haul of first-round picks to possibly make a trade.

#1 Toronto Raptors

As mentioned earlier, the New York Knicks are interested in engaging with the Toronto Raptors once again regarding an OG Anunoby trade. RJ Barrett's name will likely get involved, as he was born and raised in Toronto.

There's no better way for the Raptors to start a rebuild than by having a hometown kid playing well to appease the city. However, the Knicks will also have to part ways with a bunch of draft picks to make Masai Uriji think about it.

Pascal Siakam is also a cheaper option, as he's a free agent at the end of the season.

