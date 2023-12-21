"Feel sorry for your loss": Kendrick Perkins brags about getting his parlay right for Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic

Kendrick Perkins is feeling great on Wednesday after getting his parlay picks right for ESPN BET. Perkins has been an analyst for The Worldwide Leader in Sports since retiring in 2018. He's known for some of the worst takes in basketball, but might have a career in making parlay picks.

In a post on his X account, Perkins bragged about making the right choices for his parlay on NBA Wednesday. He had Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic and Karl-Anthony Towns all going over 9.5 rebounds in their respective games with a +375 odds.

Fast forward to two hours later, Perkins' parlay hit as all three All-Star big men grabbed more than 9.5 rebounds. Embiid had 12 rebounds, Towns grabbed 13 rebounds and Jokic finished with 15 rebounds.

"Feel sorry for your loss if you didn't rock with Perkins' Parlay tonight!!! Carry the hell on," Perkins wrote.

It was a great day for Kendrick Perkins, who has not always been right about his parlay picks. Perkins failed to hit in his last parlay after betting on Joel Embiid, Victor Wembanyama and Alperen Sengun to all go over 9.5 rebounds on Dec. 16.

Embiid and Wembanyama were able to grab 13 and 15 rebounds, respectively, but Sengun only had seven rebounds against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Kendrick Perkins praises Steph Curry a week after pleading for the Warriors to trade him

Kendrick Perkins and Steph Curry

Kendrick Perkins has always had some complicated takes on Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Just last week after Draymond Green's latest suspension, Perkins asked the Warriors' front office to trade Curry and set him "free."

"Free him from all the BS that's around him," Perkins said. "Steph don't deserve this. Steph is giving us great basketball. Steph has more great basketball to give us."

After the Golden State Warriors' comeback win over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night, Perkins had nothing but praise for Curry, who helped his team get the well-deserved overtime victory.

"I talk a lot shit about the Warriors… but I respect Steph Curry so much as a damn competitor!" Perkins wrote. "Just an outstanding job on both ends of the floor… playing with 5 fouls and get a big time tonight. Btw way his Leadership was next level on both ends! Carry the hell on…"

