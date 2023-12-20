"Happy birthday Ma, I'm on my way home": Ja Morant shouts out mom, Jaime Morant, as he hits a game-winner on return

Ja Morant returned from suspension with a bang, hitting a game-winner at the buzzer to help the Memphis Grizzlies beat the New Orleans Pelicans. Morant finished the game with 34 points in what could be a season-changing win for the Grizzlies. The young superstar also gave a shout-out to her mother who will celebrate her birthday on Wednesday.

Morant had a slow start to the game against the Pelicans with just seven points in the first half. He turned it up in the second half as he led the Grizzlies to a comeback win.

With the game tied at 113 and less than seconds remaining, Morant drove to the basket against Herb Jones. He was met by a swarm of Pelicans players at the rim, but was still able to hit the tough shot at the buzzer to earn the hard-fought 115-113 victory.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In his postgame interview, Morant greeted her mother Jamie Morant a happy birthday.

"Happy Birthday, Ma. I'm on my way home," Morant said.

Expand Tweet

Jamie Morant will celebrate his 44th birthday on Wednesday, with his son giving her an advanced gift in the form of a buzzer-beater. Tee Morant celebrated his son's return courtside as the rest of the Memphis Grizzlies swarmed him to end the game.

Also Read: "Can't overcompensate for them" - Charles Barkley snubs Ja Morant as most invaluable on Grizzlies in favor of 2 role players

Ja Morant leads Grizzlies to win in NBA return

Ja Morant helped the Memphis Grizzlies get the win on his return.

Ja Morant had 34 points, six rebounds, eight assists, two steals and a block in 35 minutes of action in his first game of the season. Morant might have struggled in the first two quarters, but was back to his best in the second half.

The 24-year-old star looked exhausted late in the fourth quarter, but pushed through to get the win. He knocked down clutch shots, including the most important one at the buzzer.

Jaren Jackson Jr. contributed 24 points, six rebounds and three blocks, while Desmond Bane added 21 points and five assists. The Grizzlies are back in action on Thursday at home against the Indiana Pacers.

Morant told Stephanie Ready after the game that being back on the court was therapeutic for him after some hard days during his suspension. He also credited his teammates for helping him throughout the process.

"I haven't played a game in eight months," Morant said. "Had a lot of time, learn myself, lot of hard days, went through it. Basketball is my life what I love, therapeutic for me, and I'm just excited to be back."

Also Read: "Sold their souls for that stupid tournament" - LA Lakers fans berate team after dropping to 1-3 post-NBA Cup win