"Sold their souls for that stupid tournament": LA Lakers fans berate team after dropping to 1-3 post-NBA Cup win

The LA Lakers unveiled their NBA In-Season Tournament banner on Monday night before their game against the New York Knicks. The celebrations turned into unhappiness for Lakers fans after the NBA Cup winners lost to the Knicks 114-109. The Lakers are now 1-3 since winning the competition last Dec. 9.

Anthony Davis had 32 points, 14 rebounds, two assists and two blocks, while LeBron James put up a triple-double of 25 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. Austin Reaves added 20 points, three rebounds and seven assists off the bench, but it was not enough to get the victory.

The Knicks, on the other hand, relied on Jalen Brunson, who had 29 points, four rebounds and three assists. Julius Randle also had a big game with 27 points, 14 rebounds and three assists, while Immanuel Quickley scored 20 points in 28 minutes as the team's sixth man.

The LA Lakers have been playing poorly since winning the NBA In-Season Tournament. They are now 1-3 after the NBA Cup win, losing to the Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks.

Even their lone win against San Antonio on Dec. 13 was unimpressive since the Spurs are one of the worst teams in the league. With Monday's loss to the Knicks, some Lakers fans are cursing the team and the In-Season Tournament.

One fan wrote on X:

"Idiots sold their souls for that stupid tournament."

This fan went as far as claiming the Lakers are not making the postseason:

"That was there championship, Lakers are missing the playoffs."

Another fan got a joke for the Lakers and their fans:

"Did someone fool them into thinking winning the IST gives you an automatic playoff spot?"

LA Lakers unveil NBA In-Season Tournament banner

The LA Lakers are the inaugural NBA Cup champions.

The LA Lakers made history when they became the first-ever NBA Cup champions earlier this month. The Lakers made the tournament matter, and it has been a success for the league.

While non-Lakers fans are not serious about the In-Season Tournament, the franchise commemorated the accomplishment by hanging a banner on Monday at the rafters of Crypto.com Arena.

Head coach Darvin Ham told ESPN before Monday's game that it was great to see the Lakers acknowledge the importance of the NBA Cup win:

"I think it's great for the organization," Ham said. "Obviously, it's something that's going to be around. It's only going to get bigger and better. I think it's really, really cool that we're doing that. Especially being the first to win the inaugural in-season tourney."

