"The answer is HELL YES": Shaquille O'Neal hyped to meet 'Black Panther' fame's Lupita Nyong'o

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the most popular personalities in the world today, but it's still great to see him act like a normal person. O'Neal recently shared a photo of himself looking hyped to meet Academy Award-winning actress and "Black Panther" star Lupita Nyong'o.

The LA Lakers legend was one of many celebrities at the Las Vegas Grand Prix last month. He was joined by A-List stars such as Brad Pritt, Gordon Ramsay, Rihanna, Terry Crews, Rod Stewart, Anthony Mackie, Steve Aoki, will.i.am, Usain Bolt, Simone Ashley, Liza Koshy, Kai Lenny, Kylie Minogue, Kaitlin Olson and Rob McElhenney.

In a recent post on his Instagram account, O'Neal shared a photo of himself towering over Nyong'o and put a star-struck caption.

"Whatever question @lupitanyongo asks me, the answer is HELL YES #OMG #WOW," O'Neal wrote.

It was not the first time Shaquille O'Neal was excited to see Lupita Nyong'o. O'Neal called her a "queen" in an episode of "The Big Podcast with Shaq" last year at the height of Will Smith's slap on Chris Rock at the Academy Awards ceremony.

Nyong'o was seated next to Smith when he called out Rock to "keep his wife's name" out of his mouth. The Mexican-Kenyan actress even became a meme for her reaction to the slap.

Shaq and his podcast crew of Anthony "Spice" Adams and Nischelle Turner reacted to the slap video when the four-time NBA champ noticed the "Black Panther" star.

"Who's the beautiful girl sitting behind Will?" O'Neal said. "Was that the girl from 'Black Panther?' ... "I was like, 'she looked like a queen.'"

Shaquille O'Neal had awkward encounter with Martin Brundle at Las Vegas Grand Prix

Shaquille O'Neal being interviewed by Martin Brundle.

Shaquille O'Neal just finished taking pictures with the Red Bull Racing staff when Sky Sports reporter and F1 legend Martin Brundle asked him a question.

"Sir, thank you for coming to have a chat with (us). How are you doing?" Brundle said.

O'Neal, who probably had no idea who Brundle was quipped a quick response:

"Lewis Hamilton, baby."

After their brief but awkward encounter, Martin Brundle didn't take it seriously and had a hilarious moment.

"OK, well there, there you go," Brundle said. "That's all you need to say. 'Lewis Hamilton, baby.' ... Well, I've had a great television career, so honestly, it doesn't really matter, does it?”

