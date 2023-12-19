"Most shameless MVP of all time": NBA fans berate Joel Embiid as viral clip seemingly shows him flopping

Joel Embiid might be the reigning NBA MVP, but NBA fans are not happy about his flopping against the Chicago Bulls. Embiid has gone viral on social media after a hilarious flop in the first quarter. Fans online berated him for shamelessly fishing for fouls despite his greatness.

With less than five minutes into Monday's game at the Wells Fargo Center, Embiid drove to the basket and attacked Nikola Vucevic's defense. He easily passed by Vucevic, who was called for a foul on the MVP, even though Patrick Williams was the real culprit.

Embiid appeared to have tripped on Williams' feet, but he looked like he was shot out of a cannon as he went flying out of bounds. It was a hilarious flop though a correct foul call.

Here's the viral video of Embiid diving after a foul call:

NBA fans on social media went at Joel Embiid for flopping his way to the free-throw line. Embiid's foul baiting has been one of the criticisms he gets from fans, but it's part of his game. He's one of the best at getting into the free-throw line, which makes him one of the best scorers in the league.

Nevertheless, fans are upset and this X user didn't hold back:

"The most shameless MVP of all time."

One fan is worried that Embiid's flopping will lead to an injury:

"Bro really gonna hurt himself one of these days."

Another fan came to the MVP's defense:

"He was taught this in order to protect himself. There's a reason why he gas studied martial arts as well. Incredibly brilliant cross disciplinarian."

Here are the rest of the reactions to Embiid's viral video:

Joel Embiid's big game not enough to beat Bulls

Joel Embiid's efforts were not enough to get the win.

The Philadelphia 76ers star has been on a tear since the start of November, averaging 35.0 points, 12.0 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.8 blocks in 20 games. Embiid put on a show on Monday night with 40 points, 14 rebounds, six assists and two blocks, but it was not enough to get the win.

The Sixers dropped their eighth game of the season, losing 108-104 to the Chicago Bulls at home. Tyrese Maxey added 29 points, but the rest of the team struggled. Tobias Harris, Nicolas Batum and De'Anthony Melton combined for six points.

On the other hand, Coby White had a near-triple-double of 24 points, eight rebounds and nine assists. Nikola Vucevic put up 23 points and eight rebounds as the Bulls earned their 11th win of the campaign.

