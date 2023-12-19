"Status alert: James Harden might be back": NBA Twitter in frenzy as 'The Beard' turns back the clock with 35-point night

James Harden and the LA Clippers have officially put the NBA on notice with their eighth straight win on Monday night. Harden had 35 points to lead the Clippers to a dominant 151-127 win over the Indiana Pacers. Fans online are in a frenzy after the former MVP's throwback performance.

Harden found his groove against the Pacers, finishing with 35 points, three rebounds and nine assists. He went 12-for-16 from the field and made eight 3-point shots. It was easily his best game since joining the Clippers earlier this season from the Philadelphia 76ers.

While "The Beard" was the best player on the court on Monday night, it was a total team effort for the Clippers. Kawhi Leonard had 28 points, Paul George contributed 27 points, and Ivica Zubac posted a double-double of 18 points and 16 rebounds.

The LA Clippers took a lot of flak from their struggles following their acquisition of Harden. However, head coach Ty Lue managed to turn things around and have the entire Clippers working like a well-oiled machine, and fans can't get enough.

Underdog NBA on Twitter even thought that old Harden might be coming back:

"Status alert: James Harden might be back."

This Clippers fan cannot believe they got Harden for a couple of role players:

"I got James Harden on my team for Marcus Morris and Nicolas Batum.. Can’t believe this is my life."

One fan is not happy that the Clippers could be championship favorites:

"Basketball gods plz interfere I can't see James Harden and Paul George holding the Larry."

Here are the rest of the reactions to Harden's big night:

James Harden, Clippers on 8-game winning streak

The LA Clippers have an eight-game winning streak.

The LA Clippers are starting to look like contenders after winning their eighth game in a row on Monday. The Clippers were the laughingstock of the league after a losing streak following the James Harden trade.

Head coach Ty Lue has his superstars playing in sync, with Russell Westbrook coming off the bench. Harden, as well as Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, has taken over the offense and it paid off big time.

The Clippers have won eight straight games, beginning on Dec. 3 against the Golden State Warriors. They then defeated the Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, the Warriors again, New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers.

