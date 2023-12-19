"LMAO she HELLA ready": NBA fans hilariously react to Malika Andrews possibly reporting on Anthony Edwards' controversy

Anthony Edwards is the latest NBA star to be involved in a controversy following leaked texts with a woman he wanted to get an abortion. Edwards has publicly commented on the issue, which means ESPN will likely cover it soon. Fans are already trolling Malika Andrews, who is an unpopular figure among male fans on social media.

Edwards issued a statement regarding the abortion controversy, while Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch acknowledged "maturity issues" with their superstar. With the player and the team already tackling the issue, networks such as ESPN will report on it.

However, fans are more interested in taking shots at Andrews, who has been called out for allegedly hating on male Black athletes over the years. It has turned into a meme on X, formerly Twitter, and fans are already anticipating her comments about "Ant-Man."

One user even posted this meme:

Some fans decided to pile on so here are some of the best reactions.

One fan agreed that Malika Andrews is ready to report on Anthony Edwards, while also noting the lack of Josh Giddey coverage a few weeks back

"LMAO she HELLA ready! She was sweating knowing she'd have to betray Josh Giddey soon!"

This fan got a little personal for bringing up Dave McMenamin, who is Andrews' fiance:

"Malika reporting for duty with Dave M. in the background grinning."

Another fan joked that Andrews will likely bring up Jonathan Majors even though he's not an NBA player:

"She gon throw in Jonathan Majors just cuz."

Here are the rest of the best reactions:

Anthony Edwards comments on abortion controversy

Anthony Edwards released a statement about his leaked texts with an Instagram model.

In a statement on his social media accounts, Anthony Edwards publicly addressed the leaked texts with Instagram model Paige Jordae. Edwards wanted Paige to have an abortion and even sent her $100,000.

"I made comments in the heat of a moment that are not me, and that are not aligned with what I believe and who I want to be as a man," Edwards wrote. "All women should be supported and empowered to make their own decisions about their bodies and what is best for them. I am handling my personal matters privately and will not be commenting on them any further at this time."

It's not the first controversy Edwards has faced in his young career. He also had to apologize for using homophobic remarks last year and had to pay a $40,000 fine. Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch addressed the controversy and told reporters that "Ant-Man" is working on his maturity.

