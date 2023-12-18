"Selling my parlay against the Wizards": Phoenix Suns fans infuriated after measly 46-point scoring half vs NBA's worst defense

The Phoenix Suns will look to snap a two-game losing streak on Sunday night against the lowly Washington Wizards at home in the Footprint Center.

However, the Suns are down by 12 points after the first two quarters, and some fans are not happy about it. Betting fans are more infuriated because Phoenix could ruin their parlay.

Kevin Durant and company welcome the Wizards on Sunday for the final game of their current five-game homestand. It has been a tough stretch for the Suns, as they have only won one in the first four games.

Some fans were hoping that they could end the string of poor performances at home against the Wizards, but they were wrong, at least in the first half. The Suns put up 46 points against the worst defensive team in the league. It's baffling, as Durant and Devin Booker are two of the best scorers in the NBA today.

One fan even called out the Suns for possibly ruining his parlay:

"The Suns selling my parlay against the Wizards."

Another fan also has the same sentiment:

"Suns killing my beautiful parlay unbelievable. Wizards is so trash."

Here's one fan unhappy with the Suns and his parlay:

"Suns bout to f*ck up my parlay."

Another Suns fan doesn't care about bets but is heartbroken because of the team's performance:

"Reaching new lows every game."

One fan is flabbergasted that the Phoenix Suns are down to the Washington Wizards at halftime:

"No way Suns with KD and Booker are losin to the Wizards."

Here are the rest of the top reactions on the Suns-Wizards first half:

Phoenix Suns can't shake off injury bug

Bradley Beal of the Phoenix Suns is out with an ankle injury.

The Phoenix Suns made a huge splash in the offseason by acquiring Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards. Suns fans were ecstatic that Beal will team up with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker to possibly complete for a championship this season.

However, the injury bug hit Phoenix like a hurricane early in the season. Booker suffered a foot injury on opening night and missed a bunch of games in the early part of the season. He sprained an ankle recently against the Toronto Raptors.

Kevin Durant has stayed relatively healthy until spraining his left ankle against the LA Lakers, but he seems to have fully recovered from it. Beal has been dealing with a back issue before returning on Dec. 13, where the "Big 3" finally played together for the first time but lost.

Beal then suffered a sprained ankle on their next game against the New York Knicks. He's expected to be out for a few weeks, with Eric Gordon, Damion Lee and Grayson Allen also dealing with injuries.

