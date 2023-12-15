5 most baffling crunch time decisions by Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr in 2023-24 season

Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors is one of the greatest coaches in NBA history. He has led the Warriors to four NBA championships since taking over the team in 2014. However, the struggles of the Warriors this season have highlighted some mistakes by Kerr in crunch time.

However, before getting to that, the 58-year-old coach has arguably failed to evolve from his motion offense, as the league started to make adjustments. It's perhaps more baffling that he still wants to play fast with aging stars and even failing to add a big man in the offseason.

Another glaring problem in Kerr's decision-making this season is being too loyal to stars Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins. They have been atrocious in the first two months of the season, and it might have been better to bench them. They have a bunch of young guys ready to play and possibly help the team win more games.

Here's a look at the five worst crunch-time decisions by Steve Kerr in the 2023-24 NBA season so far:

Most baffling crunch time decisions by Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr this season

The Golden State Warriors are 11th in the standings with a 10-14 record following their third straight loss on Thursday night. The Warriors came up short against the LA Clippers, who are going in the opposite direction and are on a six-game winning streak.

#5 Benching Brandin Podziemski vs Clippers - Dec. 14

Brandin Podziemski has been a revelation for the Golden State Warriors this season. He has had several good games, and Steve Kerr has rightfully rewarded him with minutes.

Podziemski, though, struggled on Thursday night against the LA Clippers, shooting 2-for-11. Kerr subbed him off with about four minutes left and brought on Chris Paul. It might have been a good decision at that moment, but it would have been better had he put his trust in the rookie.

It could have done wonders for Podziemski's confidence, and he might help them later in the season.

#4 Not fouling Chet Holmgren vs Thunder - Nov. 18

The Golden State Warriors were on their way to winning against the OKC Thunder on Nov. 18. Andrew Wiggins hit the go-ahead 3-point shot with 1.6 seconds left in regulation to give the Warriors a 117-114 lead.

Steve Kerr could have instructed his players to foul as soon as the ball was inbounded, which might have prevented another loss. Instead, Chet Holmgren hit the buzzer-beating shot from beyond the arc to force overtime. The Thunder came out firing in the extra session to get the win.

#3 Not putting a better defender on Paul George vs Clippers - Dec. 2

The Golden State Warriors were up by as much as 22 points against the LA Clippers on Dec. 2.

The Clippers never gave up and battled back to bring the lead down to two points with about 15 seconds left. Paul George hit a cold-blooded stepback 3-point shot over Klay Thompson to give the Clippers a 113-112 lead.

Steve Kerr could have put a better defender like Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green or Moses Moody on George. Thompson used to be one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA, but he's no longer effective on that end of the floor. George could have missed the shot had there been a better defender on him.

#2 Not subbing out Draymond Green vs Clippers - Dec. 2

After Paul George hit the 3-point shot over Klay Thompson, the Golden State Warriors had a chance to win the game. Steph Curry had the ball in his hands, guarded by Kawhi Leonard with 8.9 seconds left. Curry was met by a double team with two seconds remaining, so he had to pass the ball.

Draymond Green was open for a reason in the corner and not surprisingly missed the shot at the buzzer. Steve Kerr could have put in Dario Saric or even Jonathan Kuminga rather than Green.

Russell Westbrook was able to sag off to help defend Curry because he knew Green had a better chance of missing the shot than making it.

#1 Taking out Moses Moody vs Kings - Nov. 28

The Golden State Warriors had another huge lead that slipped away on Nov. 28 against the Sacramento Kings. The Warriors' lead disappeared in the early fourth quarter, but Moses Moody gave them back the advantage with 11 points in the period.

However, Steve Kerr inexplicably subbed off Moody for Andrew Wiggins with around four minutes left. The Kings made another furious rally late on, with Malik Monk hitting the game-winning shot over Wiggins to earn a 124-123 win.

