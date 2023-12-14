Watch: Giannis Antetokounmpo caps off record 64-point scoring night with booming one-handed slam

Giannis Antetokounmpo exploded for a career-high 64 points on Wednesday night in the Milwaukee Bucks' win over the Indiana Pacers at the Fiserv Forum. Antetokounmpo capped off his historic performance with a thunderous slam toward the end of the game.

With less than 30 seconds left in the game, Malik Beasley stole the ball from the Pacers' offense. Beasley threw an outlet pass to "The Greek Freak" who put the exclamation point to his 64-point night with a big slam.

Here's the video of Giannis' dunk:

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished the game with 64 points, 14 rebounds, three assists, four steals and one block. He went 20-for-28 from the field and 24-for-32 from the free-throw line. He could have scored 70 points if he hadn't missed all those bonus shots.

Regardless of the total, the two-time MVP now owns the franchise record for most points in a game. The previous record was held by Michael Redd, who had 57 points in a game against the Utah Jazz on Nov. 11, 2006

Antetokounmpo's record-breaking night came more than two years after he told Redd that he was going after his record. He did it in amazing fashion, scoring 64 points without making a single 3-point shot. It's a hard thing to do, especially with the amount of threes made in the NBA today.

Giannis Antetokounmpo avenges Bucks' losses to the Pacers earlier this season

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks against the Indiana Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo ensured on Wednesday night that the Milwaukee Bucks won't lose for the third time to the Indiana Pacers this season. The Pacers have had the Bucks' number in the first two matchups of the campaign.

Antetokounmpo had 54 points, 12 rebounds and three assists in the first matchup of the season which resulted in a 126-124 win for the Pacers on Nov. 9 in Indiana. The two-time MVP then followed it up with 37 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks last week.

It was not enough as the Pacers earned the 128-119 win to eliminate the Bucks in the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament. Nevertheless, Antetokounmpo and the Bucks got their revenge emphatically.

"The Greek Freak" continues to add another record to his franchise resume, leaving no doubt that he might just be the greatest player to ever wear a Bucks uniform.

