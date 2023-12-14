"Since your last contract, you haven't given anything": Gilbert Arenas drops truth bomb amid Draymond Green's indefinite suspension

Gilbert Arenas dissected the Golden State Warriors amid Draymond Green's indefinite suspension by going after Klay Thompson's possible contract extension. The Warriors are in turmoil following Green's most recent bone-headed move that frustrates the entire organization and fanbase.

On a recent episode of "No Chill with Gilbert Arenas," the former All-Star discussed his former team with Josiah Johnson, Rashad McCants and Brandon Jennings. Arenas had a hot take regarding Green, but he dropped a truth bomb on Thompson.

Arenas supported Green's recent action by claiming that the former DPOY was doing it to send a message to international players. He then took a shot at Thompson for not taking the contract extension the Warriors offered him which was worth $48 million.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"You won a championship (2022) but it wasn't really because of you," Arenas said. "Since you've signed that contract, you haven't given anything anyways. For them to offer that extension, he should have thought about it." [58:46 - 58:58]

The Golden State Warriors are in crisis mode following Draymond Green's actions on Tuesday night against the Phoenix Suns. Green swung at Jusuf Nurkic and hit him in the face resulting in his third ejection of the season.

The NBA swiftly suspended the Warriors star indefinitely, with the league working on a potential program to help him with the issues he's facing. Green's absence comes at a bad time for Golden State amid the struggles of Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins.

Head coach Steve Kerr finally did the unthinkable late in the game against the Suns. He benched Thompson and Wiggins, putting in Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemsky with Steph Curry. It did not result in a win, but the new group looked good together.

Also Read: Tyler Herro injury: Heat's former 6MOTY looks sharp in practice, seemingly nearing his anticipated return

Draymond Green will need to meet certain conditions before suspension gets lifted

Draymond Green has been suspended indefinitely.

With around eight minutes left in the third quarter of the Golden State Warriors game against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, Draymond Green struck Jusuf Nurkic in the head. Officials reviewed the play and Green was called for a Flagrant Foul 2, which was an automatic ejection.

Green apologized to Nurkic during his postgame press conference, but the damage was done. The NBA suspended him indefinitely and he won't be allowed to return if he doesn't meet certain conditions set by the league and the Warriors.

Expand Tweet

The four-time NBA champion recently came back from a five-game suspension for choking Rudy Gobert last month. He was also suspended for a game after stomping on Domantas Sabonis in the first round of the playoffs. That's three incidents in a calendar year, which is too much even for someone like Green.

Also Read: LeBron James defiant in defeat after refusing to admit Lakers letdown after NBA Cup win: "Gave ourselves a chance"