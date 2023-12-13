Tyler Herro injury: Heat's former 6MOTY looks sharp in practice, seemingly nearing his anticipated return

Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat is set to miss his 16th consecutive game on Wednesday night against the Charlotte Hornets. Herro has been dealing with a sprained right ankle, and there's no clear timetable for his return. He looked sharp in a recent video he posted, working out and shooting basketball on the court.

Herro suffered a sprained right ankle on November 8 against the Memphis Grizzlies. He stepped on Jaren Jackson Jr.'s foot in the first quarter and was immediately ruled out for the rest of the game. He was diagnosed with a Grade 2 ankle sprain, which has a recovery timeline of four to six weeks.

In the video below, the Kentucky product can be seen moving well in practice and making shots off the dribble. He looks healthy, and many Heat fans are wondering when he'll return since the team has struggled for consistency since his injury.

Tyler Herro had to wear a walking boot for 10 days after suffering the injury. He was re-evaluated after two weeks, and there was still no timetable for his recovery. He has been out for five weeks on Wednesday, but it seems like he's closer to returning.

According to Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald, the Heat are optimistic about Herro's chances of playing in the next week or so. He's been ramping up his rehabilitation, and based on the video above, he's ready to help the Heat stabilize the offense.

Tyler Herro will only be traded for a Top 75 player ever

Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat has not played since Nov. 8.

Tyler Herro was linked to the Damian Lillard trade for the entire summer before the Milwaukee Bucks swooped in and acquired him. Herro's relationship with the Miami Heat took some damage, but the franchise came clean with their star.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Heat have told Herro that they would only trade him for a handful of future Hall of Famers and members of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team.

That means the Heat will only trade Herro for the following players:

LeBron James

Stephen Curry

Giannis Antetokounmpo

James Harden

Anthony Davis

Chris Paul

Russell Westbrook

Kawhi Leonard

Damian Lillard

The Heat have been previously linked to Russell Westbrook, James Harden and Chris Paul, but their age will likely prevent the team from going after them.

