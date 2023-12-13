"Broom sticked me": Patrick Beverley revisits getting kicked off by Kevin Hart on ESPN for Josh Giddey question and cussing

Patrick Beverley was recently kicked off an ESPN broadcast by Kevin Hart for cussing and asking a Josh Giddey-related question. It was an awkward moment caught on live television. Beverley explained what it was like to get kicked off by Hart, whom he considers a friend.

"NBA Unplugged with Kevin Hart" debuted as an alternate broadcast of the In-Season Tournament Final on Saturday on ESPN2. It was one of seven planned Omaha Productions shows on ESPN featuring the comedian and the Plastic Cup Boyz composed of Will Horton, Joey Wells and Na'im Lynn.

Beverley, who plays for the Philadelphia 76ers, joined the broadcast in the fourth quarter. He quickly made his presence known by asking a question about Giddey before saying a couple of cuss words, which got him kicked off the show.

The 35-year-old guard shared a clip of his reaction to his appearance on the show as a preview for an upcoming episode of his podcast.

"Broom sticked me," Beverley wrote.

So, what did Patrick Beverley specifically ask and say on "NBA Unplugged with Kevin Hart" that made things uncomfortable? Beverley brought up Josh Giddey, who's facing allegations of having a relationship with a minor.

"I've got a daughter, and I like to call myself a girl dad," Beverley said. "What do you think about the Josh Giddey situation?"

Beverley's question was met with "uh-oh" and "woof" reactions from the Plastic Cup Boyz. Hart tried to deflect the question before explaining that he would answer the question privately, as they're in a commercial show and not a personal one.

To diffuse the tension, Beverley likened Giddey's situation to his own experience getting booed in Oklahoma City. It might have been a valid comparison in his mind, but he also used a couple of cursed words in the process.

"I'm just trying to figure out, Kevin, because I went to OKC, and they booed the sh*t out of me," Beverley said. "It was the craziest thing in the world, and I was looking around like, 'What the f*ck did I do?'"

Hart and the Plastic Boyz laughed after Beverly used a couple of magic words. They were given a cue that it was time to cut off the NBA veteran before he asked another sweat-inducing question.

Patrick Beverley celebrates with beer after Sixers' win on Monday

Patrick Beverley against the Washington Wizards

Patrick Beverley played just 12 minutes on Monday in the Philadelphia 76ers' 45-point win over the lowly Washington Wizards. Beverley had 12 points, two rebounds and two assists, celebrating the victory with a beer during his media availability.

Beverley has been a welcome addition to the Sixers, providing spark and defense off the bench. He has endeared himself with Philly fans, and drinking a cold one will only give him more support from the city.

