"That means Skip behind me": Skip Bayless catches stray from Gilbert Arenas as 'Agent Zero' ranks higher on Complex's list

Skip Bayless caught a stray from Gilbert Arenas, who ranked higher than the colorful Fox Sports analyst on Complex's list of entertaining sports media personalities. The former NBA player was seventh on the list while Bayless was just outside the Top 10 at No. 11.

On the "No Chill Podcast with Gilbert Arenas," Josiah Johnson asked for Arenas' reaction to the list. He was happy with being put at No. 7, bringing out a huge smile while clapping at his accomplishment.

Arenas then asked who are the personalities ahead of him and if he had any complaints, as they were legends. He proceeded to rejoice at the fact that Bayless was way behind him on the list.

"I can't even complain," Arenas said. "That means Skip behind me. That means Skip behind me. Skip in the back! Skip in the back!"

For those wondering, Shannon Sharpe topped the list of the 25 most entertaining sports media personalities. Sharpe used to work with Skip Bayless before leaving after a fallout with his "Undisputed" co-host.

Here's the complete list courtesy of Complex:

Shannon Sharpe - "Club Shay Shay" Stephen A. Smith - "First Take" Charles Barkley - "Inside the NBA" Pat McAfee - "The Pat McAfee Show" Shaquille O'Neal - "Inside the NBA" Cam’ron and Mase - "It Is What It Is" Gilbert Arenas - "No Chill with Gilbert Arenas" JJ Redick - "The Old Man and the Three" Michael Irvin - "Undisputed" Mina Kimes - "NFL Live" Skip Bayless - "Undisputed" Thierry Henry - "CBS Sports Golazo" Draymond Green - "The Draymond Green Show" Colin Cowherd - "The Herd with Colin Cowherd" Ryan Clark - "NFL Live" Paul Pierce - "Ticket & The Truth" Kevin Garnett - "Ticket & The Truth" Taylor Rooks - "Taylor Rooks X" Nick Wright - "First Things First" Kendrick Perkins - "NBA on ESPN" Jason and Travis Kelce - "New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce" Joy Taylor - "Speak" Robert Griffin III - "Monday Night Countdown" Kay Adams - "Up and Adams" Kenny Beecham - "Through The Wire"

Gilbert Arenas' latest take blasts Golden State Warriors star

On his podcast, Gilbert Arenas took a shot at Klay Thompson amid the Golden State Warriors star's struggles. Thompson has been subpar this season, which has affected the Warriors.

"Klay Thompson, he never improved to me," Arenas said. "He came in as a spot shooter and even though you have four championships, you're still a spot shooter.

"Versus someone who's like, 'Ok, they might need me to do something else, and I might need to have that skill set.'"

