"Can't enjoy any sport in this state": Milwaukee sports fans in shambles as Bucks barely win vs Bulls and Packers choke last-minute lead vs Giants

Milwaukee sports fans were not happy on Monday night as the Bucks struggled against the lowly Chicago Bulls. The Green Bay Packers suffered a disappointing loss to the New York Giants amid the race for a playoff spot. They took their frustrations out online as the two franchises have seen better days.

The Bucks barely defeated a Bulls team that was missing two key players in Alex Caruso and Zach LaVine. Giannis Antetokounmpo was the savior once again in Milwaukee's 133-129 overtime win, with Damian Lillard having another tough shooting night.

Meanwhile, the Packers failed to extend their winning streak to four games following a 24-22 loss to the Giants. They had the opportunity to put pressure on the Minnesota Vikings, but they would now have to win their last four games to get a shot at making the postseason.

Milwaukee sports fans barely can take it anymore on Monday night with the Bucks struggling against a bad team and the Packers losing to a mediocre team. Green Bay's loss would sting more since they had the lead with less than two seconds left, but the Giants hit a field goal for the win.

It's a nightmare for these fans who just want to see their teams perform well. One fan wrote:

"Can’t enjoy any sport in this state."

Another fan said:

"First Packers now you?"

This fan was stressed watching the games:

"Taking years off my life yo but I love y'all."

Here are the rest of the reactions and memes from Wisconsin sports fans:

Giannis Antetokounmpo carries Bucks to ugly win over Bulls

Giannis Antetokounmpo against the Chicago Bulls

The Milwaukee Bucks would have lost their game on Monday night if it weren't for Giannis Antetokounmpo's brilliant performance. Antetokounmpo finished with 32 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and two steals on 9-for-13 shooting from the field. He went 14-for-18 from the free-throw line, which was surprising.

Damian Lillard only had 14 points after missing 14 of his 17 shots from the field and going 2-for-9 from beyond the arc. Lillard continues to struggle with his new team, while Bobby Portis, Brook Lopez and Malik Beasley contributed 17, 19 and 19 points, respectively.

Meanwhile, DeMar DeRozan had a game-high 41 points with two rebounds and 11 assists. Coby White had 33 points and six rebounds, while Nikola Vucevic added 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Milwaukee improved to 16-7 and are now tied with the Orlando Magic for the second-best record in the east. The Bulls, on the other hand, fell to 9-15 for the season.

