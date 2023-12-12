Watch: Zion Williamson shuts down critics after showing exquisite agility for the and-1 finish

Zion Williamson took a lot of heat for his performance on Thursday against the LA Lakers in the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament semifinals. Fans were critical of his conditioning and lack of aggressiveness in the New Orleans Pelicans' 133-89 loss. Williamson tried to shut his critics down on Monday night in Minnesota.

At the start of the second half, Williamson had the ball at the top of the key and was guarded by Karl-Anthony Towns. He drove to the basket, spun and finished a tough and-one over Towns and Rudy Gobert to give the Pelicans a nine-point lead over the Timberwolves.

Williamson was disappointed with himself for his showing on Thursday. He acknowledged that he needs to be more aggressive and assertive on offense while also contributing on the defensive end.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's the video of the dazzling play:

Expand Tweet

Zion Williamson was under more scrutiny following a worrying report from New Orleans Pelicans beat writer Christian Clark. Williamson reportedly has problems following a better diet and conditioning, which has been a source of frustration for the Pelicans.

"The Pelicans have repeatedly stressed to Williamson that his diet and conditioning need to improve," Clark reported. "Williamson, multiple team sources have told The Times-Picayune, 'doesn't listen.'"

Clark's report is far from what Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin said in the offseason. Griffin was gushing about Williamson's efforts to change his diet and work on his conditioning.

Also Read: "Looks 320lbs Jesus", " That's just how he walks" - NBA fans divided over Zion Williamson's conditioning over viral video

Shaquille O'Neal compares himself with Zion Williamson

Shaquille O'Neal and Zion Williamson (right)

While most analysts were disappointed with Zion Williamson last week, Shaquille O'Neal took a different route.

O'Neal explained that he was very similar to Williamson when he was still in the first two years of his NBA career. He had the same problems with diet and conditioning before getting his head right.

"I wasn't working as hard as I thought I was," O'Neal said. "I had the same problem my first and second year. I thought I was running hard.

"I was just like him, so I don't want to sit up here, but people used to pull me to the side and tell me I wasn't working as hard (as I needed to). Once he decides to be that killer and go for it, he's going to be a dangerous person."

Expand Tweet

Zion Williamson has not been playing like an All-Star this season compared to his second and fourth years in the league.

Williamson has not been as aggressive as he used to be, but he has been healthier. He suffered no setbacks and has only missed half of back-to-back games.

Also Read: Footage of Ja Morant showing how to check-ball in pickup games during court proceedings