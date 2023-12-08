"Looks 320lbs Jesus", " That's just how he walks": NBA fans divided over Zion Williamson's conditioning over viral video

Zion Williamson had a poor performance in the New Orleans Pelicans' embarrassing loss to the LA Lakers in the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament semifinals. NBA fans were divided over Williamson's showing and conditioning on Thursday night in what was an important game for the franchise.

The two-time NBA All-Star had 13 points, two rebounds and three assists in the Pelicans' 133-89 defeat in Las Vegas. He went 6-for-8 from the field, but it was not the disappointing part of his performance. He was not aggressive enough against the Lakers, while other fans also pointed out his condition.

In the video below, Williamson appeared to be out of shape already two months, barely three months, into the season. Conditioning has always been a problem for him ever since he entered the league in 2019.

Zion Williamson, who turned 23 years old back in July, was totally outplayed by 38-year-old LeBron James on the national stage. It was a tough defeat for Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans since they had a shot at lifting their first-ever trophy.

Fans on social media were divided on Williamson's conditioning issues and how he looked in the video. One fan cannot believe how big he was for an undersized power forward:

"He looks 320 lbs. Jesus."

This fan defended Zion from his critics on the internet:

"Bro that's just how he walks."

Another fan defended the Pelicans star, who has moved like that ever since he was in college playing for Duke:

"That's just how he moves. Do u watch basketball or just play 2k?"

Here are more reactions to Zion's video after Thursday's loss:

Zion Williamson critical of himself following loss to Lakers

Zion Williamson was very disappointed in himself after the New Orleans Pelicans lost to the LA Lakers on Thursday night. Williamson acknowledged that he has to be more aggressive and take control of the game. He was also critical of his performance on the defensive end.

"I got to be better," Williamson said. "I got to be more aggressive, finding my shot. I got to do more things to get my team going. I think I was too laid-back tonight and I just can't do that. And defensively I got to be better."

Williamson has stayed relatively healthy this season, playing in 18 games and averaging 22.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.2 steals. His production is down compared to last season, but he's been injury-free so far. He's only missed half of back-to-back games as the Pelicans continue to maintain his health.

Also Read: "Looked like the youngest guy" - Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal awestruck by LeBron James' exploits vs Pelicans