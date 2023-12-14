Dwyane Wade drops mic: "All I see are legends of the game" ft. Steph Curry & LeBron James, NBA royalty

Dwyane Wade has been very busy since retiring from the NBA in 2019. Wade has been active on social media and recently dropped an image from the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. It featured NBA royalty as the league celebrated the 75 greatest players in history.

In a post on his Instagram stories, Wade shared an image of himself with a bunch of fellow legends. He was with some of his closest friends – LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony and Chris Paul.

Former teammate Ray Allen, "The Worm" Dennis Rodman and Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry were also in the picture. It's a collection of some of the greatest basketball players ever.

"All I see are legends of the game," Wade wrote.

Dwyane Wade shared this on his Instagram stories.

All seven players were selected to be a part of the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team. They definitely earned the right to be called among the greatest of all time. Just look at each player's resume.

Dwyane Wade is a three-time NBA champion and a one-time NBA Finals MVP with the Miami Heat. Steph Curry is the greatest shooter of all time, a two-time MVP and a four-time NBA champion. Ray Allen is also a great shooter with two championships.

LeBron James is a four-time NBA champion, four-time NBA MVP and four-time NBA Finals MVP. Some fans even have "The King" as their greatest of all time. Speaking of GOATs, Dennis Rodman has a case to be the best rebounder and defender ever with five rings.

Carmelo Anthony is one of the greatest scorers in NBA history, while Chris Paul is quite possibly the greatest point guard of his generation. They might not have any championships, but they are legends of the game.

Dwyane Wade was inducted into the Hall of Fame this year

Dwyane Wade was inducted to the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame this year.

Dwyane Wade was one of five players inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame. The Class of 2023 featured Wade, Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker, Pau Gasol and Becky Hammon.

It was a full circle moment for Wade and Nowitzki, who faced each other twice in the NBA Finals, winning one each. Wade's career started as standout in Marquette before the Miami Heat selected him fifth overall in the 2003 NBA draft.

"The Flash" as he was known back then led the Heat to their first ever NBA championship in 2006. He was named the NBA Finals MVP and won an additional two rings with LeBron James in 2012 and 2013.

