Vanessa Bryant embraces warming gifts from the Kardashians including personalized gingerbread house

Christmas came early for Vanessa Bryant and the rest of her family after receiving presents from the Kardashians. The widow of the late Kobe Bryant shared the gifts she got from Hollywood's most popular family on social media. It's not the first time the Kardashians, especially Khloe, have sent gifts to the Bryant family during the Holidays.

Vanessa posted on her Instagram stories that she received a personalized gingerbread house from Khloe Kardashian. It's a big gingerbread house that features the names of the entire Bryant family – Kobe, Vanessa, Natalia, Gianna, Bianka and Capri.

"Love you @khloekardashian," Vanessa wrote.

Vanessa Bryant shared this on her Instagram stories.

Vanessa Bryant also received "The Collab of the Season: Safely x Good American" kit that includes "The Good Aura Candle and Fabric Spray." The candle is promoted as soy-based and hand-poured, while the fabric spray is used to give a scent to denim.

The Good American is the fashion brand founded by Khloe Kardashian along with Emma Grede, who is also a founding partner of SKIMS. It's the fashion brand of Kim Kardashian and the official underwear of the NBA, WNBA and Team USA.

Safely is a cleaning solution company founded by Kim and Khloe Kardashian's mother Kris Jenner along with Grede. They promote their products as "gentle on the hands" but effective in cleaning.

It seems to be a tradition since Khloe Kardashian sent Vanessa a gingerbread house last year also.

Vanessa Bryant congratulates Natalia Bryant after her directorial debut

Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's eldest daughter Natalia is currently studying film at USC. She recently made her directorial debut, possibly as part of one of her classes, and Vanessa is a very proud mother. Kobe and Gianna are also smiling from ear-to-ear watching the family be successful.

"I'm so proud of you @nataliabryant!!!" Vanessa wrote. "You've balanced school, friends, family, your sorority, your internship, your modeling jobs, runway debut, and film responsibilities & projects! You still find time to be present and responsible for everything you do and show up for every family event your schedule permits you to attend. I cannot express how proud we are of you. We love you so much. Proud mom, dad and sisters for sure!"

In addition to studying film at USC, Natalia is also a fashion model. She made her runway debut back in September during the Milan Fashion Week in Italy. She walked for Versace's Spring 2024 show.

