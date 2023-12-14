"Clear as day": Myles Turner defends team's actions after pointing out Bucks' security guard on video

Myles Turner defended the Indiana Pacers on social media after a heated exchange with the Milwaukee Bucks regarding the game ball. Giannis Antetokounmpo's career night was almost overshadowed by the ball controversy, which was because of miscommunication between all parties involved.

There was a heated exchange between the Bucks and Pacers after the game, with Antetokounmpo storming the locker room to retrieve the game ball. He wanted to cherish his historic night wherein he became the franchise's record-holder for most points in a game.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After the dust settled, it seems like there was miscommunication between the two teams with the Bucks security guard getting the official game ball. The Pacers took the reserved game ball to give to rookie Oscar Tschiebwe, who scored his first NBA point in the game.

Turner explained it in a now-deleted tweet:

"That's Clear As Day The Bucks Security Guard? Why Are We Spreading Misinformation?"

Myles Turner tweeted this after the game.

Milwaukee Bucks beat reporter Eric Nehm later clarified the whole situation as a misunderstanding. Bucks security guard Danny Carter was able to do his job and secure the game ball after the game.

When the buzzer sounded, Bucks players saw the Indiana Pacers leaving the court with a ball, which they thought was the game ball. That's when Giannis Antetokounmpo ran to the locker room and confronted the Pacers players.

However, the Pacers had the reserve game ball and they wanted to give it to their rookie. It was a confusing situation at first, but a rivalry seems to be forming in what could be a great matchup in the playoffs.

Expand Tweet

Also Read: "Since your last contract, you haven't given anything": Gilbert Arenas drops truth bomb amid Draymond Green's indefinite suspension

Tyrese Haliburton backs Myles Turner on social media

Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner posted on social media following Wednesday's game.

Myles Turner was not the only Indiana Pacers player who reacted to the entire silly postgame ball controversy on social media. Pacers superstar Tyrese Haliburton posted the following image on his X account:

Expand Tweet

Haliburton was alluding to the misinformation being made to the public about the entire situation. The Milwaukee Bucks' beat reporter has clarified everything, but it seems like fans on social media are still taking shots at the Pacers.

It was not good for Indiana at first, since taking the game ball after one of the greatest players in NBA history broke a franchise record was a bad look. But now that everyone wants to move on, fans should feel excited that there are two more games between the Pacers and Bucks this season.

The two teams are set to face each other two more times in three days on Jan. 2 and 4 in a home-and-home series. Both games are a must-see matchup with a lot of fireworks on the court.

Also Read: Dwyane Wade drops mic: "All I see are legends of the game" ft. Steph Curry & LeBron James, NBA royalty