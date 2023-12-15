"A blessing and a curse": Steph Curry sums up Draymond Green's extreme influence on Warriors locker room

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry knows how important Draymond Green is to their team's success. The Warriors are struggling and things got more complicated with Green's indefinite suspension for striking Jusuf Nurkic to the face. Regardless of what people think about his teammate, Curry summed up Green's influence on the locker room.

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne released a detailed interview with Green, Curry and Warriors General Manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. The former Defensive Player of the Year remains firm that he didn't intentionally hit Nurkic in the face.

Curry, who was interviewed after the Rudy Gobert incident, explained that Green was dealing with personal things. He stressed his teammate's importance to the team, but also acknowledged that his actions were also bad for them:

"We've been together so long, he's told me about a lot of the stuff that's happened to him personally along the way," Curry said. "There are a lot of stressors. ... But we all breathe life from him. I don't know anybody who can replace that. He's such a barometer for how we're playing, how motivated we are. His effect on the room is strong, so it's a blessing and a curse."

The NBA did not want to put a number on Draymond Green's suspension since they seemingly had enough of his antics. The league, the Golden State Warriors and Green's agent Rich Paul are working on a potential solution before he gets cleared to return.

Green will reportedly need to meet "certain conditions" and the NBA will have to deem it enough. He has been suspended three times in one calendar year – for stomping on Domantas Sabonis, for choking Rudy Gobert and for hitting Jusuf Nurkic.

Steph Curry and the Warriors will have to adapt in Green's absence. Jonathan Kuminga could finally be unleashed, while Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski could get more minutes as Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson continue to struggle.

Stephen A. Smith calls out Steph Curry's leadership

Stephen A. Smith was very critical of Steph Curry's leadership after Draymond Green's recent antics resulted in another suspension. Smith compared Curry to LeBron James, who would have put Green on the side and made him stay in his lane.

The eccentric ESPN Analyst pointed out multiple incidents since last season, including Green punching then-teammate Jordan Poole. That should have been an eye-opener for Curry and the Warriors, but Green has not changed his ways:

"I understand that Steph Curry is not a vocal leader," Smith said. "I get that, but if this were LeBron James, if this were a teammate of LeBron James, we'd be all over LeBron James. .... I don't think we should be holding Steph Curry to lesser standards."

