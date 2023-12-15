"I have empathy for him": Rudy Gobert selflessly vouches for Draymond Green's betterment

Rudy Gobert knows a thing or two about being on the wrong end of a Draymond Green incident on the court. Gobert was on the receiving end of a Green chokehold last month when the Golden State Warriors played against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Despite their history, the French big man feels empathy towards the four-time NBA champion.

Green was suspended for five games after choking Gobert during a game, but the league has had enough of his antics. The NBA suspended him indefinitely after hitting Jusuf Nurkic in the face on Tuesday. He will have to meet "certain conditions" before he gets to play again for the Warriors.

In an interview with ESPN's Tim MacMahon, Gobert was asked about his thoughts on Green. The two have a history for years and have taken shots at each other on social media. However, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year feels empathy for his rival.

"I have empathy for him," Gobert said. "You see somebody that's not well inside and suffering. You take away the game and all that, and you want somebody to be well and be able to do what we do every night and compete and be happy."

Rudy Gobert added that he understood why the NBA suspended Draymond Green indefinitely. Gobert thought that once players' safety is in jeopardy, the league has no other choice but to take action. As for fairness, he doesn't have an opinion on the possible length of Green's suspension.

Draymond Green remains firm about Jusuf Nurkic hit

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors

Before the NBA announced his indefinite suspension, Draymond Green told Ramona Shelburne of ESPN that he didn't mean to hit Jusuf Nurkic in the face. Green was apologetic and explained that he's the type of guy who says sorry when he knows he did something wrong.

"I've done things that have gotten me taken out of the game, and all of those things I've stood on," Green said. "I don't back down from those things. I don't back down from something because of what a suspension may or may not be. I'm not that person.

He also said:

"I am very much so the person that I say I am. I only apologize for things if I did not mean to do them. I don't just come out apologizing just to save my ass. That's not who I am. But I didn't mean to do it, which is why I wanted to apologize."

