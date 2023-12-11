3 realistic trades Golden State Warriors must pursue to turn their season around

The Golden State Warriors were off to a great start to the season due to the brilliance of Steph Curry. But the Warriors' performances as a team started to decline as they went on a six-game losing streak in mid-November highlighted by Draymond Green's suspension.

With a record of 10-12, the Warriors are nowhere near among the best teams in the Western Conference. Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins continue to struggle with their shot, while head coach Steve Kerr is still reluctant to play Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody.

Chris Paul's acquisition has been a miss due to their current record, but there's still time for him to be fully incorporated into Kerr's system. As long as Curry plays like an MVP, the Warriors will always have a shot, but they need to make some moves before the trade deadline.

3 realistic trade targets for the Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have several young assets such as Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski, who could interest some teams looking to rebuild. The Warriors can also dangle Klay Thompson, who has an expiring contract, as well as Andrew Wiggins, who might be in need of a fresh start.

On that note, let's take a look at three realistic trades for the Golden State Warriors.

#3 - Kyle Kuzma

The Washington Wizards are likely heading for an official rebuild with their horrible start to the season. The Wizards can start trading players such as Kyle Kuzma by December 15. Kuzma is a logical fit with the Golden State Warriors since he'll take things seriously if he's teaming up with someone like Steph Curry and not Jordan Poole.

Golden State could part ways with either Jonathan Kuminga or Moses Moody plus Andrew Wiggins, who might just be enough to help Poole take things seriously. Kuzma, and possibly Daniel Gafford, could provide the Warriors a boost on offense and size.

#2 - Alex Caruso

Alex Caruso of the Chicago Bulls is the most sought-after player in the NBA when trade season finally hits. Caruso is one of the best perimeter defenders in the league and he can provide some offense as well. He has the championship experience to help contenders improve their teams.

Caruso will be an upgrade to Gary Payton II, who is currently out due to an injury. The Chicago Bulls know the demand for Caruso, so he won't be cheap to acquire. The Golden State Warriors might have to trade Jonathan Kuminga or Moses Moody, while adding a couple of picks to sweeten the deal.

#1 - Pascal Siakam

If the Golden State Warriors want to contend for the playoffs, they might have to go big and acquire an All-Star like Pascal Siakam. The Toronto Raptors are likely heading for a rebuild around Scottie Barnes, so trading Siakam before free agency ensures they get something in return.

Golden State can offer a combination of Andrew Wiggins, who could be rejuvenated playing at home, with either Jonathan Kuminga or Moses Moody coming as well. The Warriors can also offer Chris Paul, who has an expiring contract, to help Toronto free up some cap space in the offseason.

