"Y'all do weird s**t like that in Canada?": NBA fans in stitches after Jamal Murray mocks countryman Dillon Brooks' pre-game stare

Dillon Brooks started a new pregame ritual this season, staring into the abyss beside the opposing team's shootaround side of the court. NBA fans online were in stitches after Jamal Murray mocked his fellow Canadian. However, Brooks and the Houston Rockets got the last laugh after getting the 114-106 win.

Brooks has been having a phenomenal season for the Rockets, proving to be a great addition to the young team. He added flair and confidence, but his pregame ritual is still baffling for some.

In the video below, Brooks was in the middle of his pregame ritual of staring at something while the Denver Nuggets were in the middle of their shootaround. Murray decided to join in and try to play mind games with his former AAU teammate.

NBA fans on social media couldn't help but react to Dillon Brooks and Jamal Murray's viral video. Brooks and Murray have had their battles in the NBA, but they are also tight growing up one hour away from each other.

One fan tried to guess what Murray was thinking and failed to know that the Denver Nuggets star was also Canadian:

"'Y'all do weird shit like that in Canada?' Na, Dillon is just a special case."

This fan is starting to like Dillon Brooks:

"His antics have grown on me. He's probably a really likable guy off camera."

One Rockets fan decided to compare Brooks to a team legend:

"There's a Vernon Maxwell Mad Max vibe to Dillon. Kind of crazy but the kind of crazy that you want on your side, not on the other teams."

Here are other reactions to Brooks and Murray's hilarious video:

Dillon Brooks, Rockets hand Nuggets their first home loss of the season

The Houston Rockets won the season series 3-1 against the defending champions Denver Nuggets following their 114-106 win on Friday night. The Rockets were also the first team to defeat the Nuggets at Ball Arena this season.

Fred VanVleet led the way for Houston with 26 points, four rebounds and three assists, while Jalen Green had 25 points and three rebounds. Alperen Sengun put up 17 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, and Dillon Brooks added 16 points, five rebounds and two steals.

It was the Rockets' 10th win of the season and their second straight victory. They will be back in action on Monday at home against the San Antonio Spurs. They then face the Memphis Grizzlies two days later before going on a short three-game road trip.

