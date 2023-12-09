"Really nice course in LA": Austin Reaves would spend $500K In-Season Tournament money on Top 50 golf course in the world

Austin Reaves and the LA Lakers are heading into the final of the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament after beating the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday. Players and staff of the NBA Cup winner are set to receive $500,000 each. Reaves already knows where he will spend it if they win the tournament on Saturday.

In a press conference on Friday, a reporter asked Reaves what he's planning to do with the $500,000 if the Lakers lift the NBA Cup. The Arkansas native, who just signed a four-year, $56 million contract last summer, is looking to use the extra cash to pay for a membership at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles.

The Riviera Country Club is one the top private clubs in the world and LA with beautiful golf courses and tennis courts. It reportedly has an initiation fee of $250,000 and an annual fee of $25,000.

"Probably go get a golf membership at Riviera or something," Reaves said. "Really nice course in LA" [3:36 - 3:41]

Austin Reaves is an avid golfer who thinks that he's the best among NBA players, even better than Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors. Reaves reportedly has a handicap of around a 2, while Curry's handicap is just +3.3.

"Hey, I’m down to play golf whenever, wherever against anybody," Reaves said on 'The Lowe Post' podcast in September. "I love golf so much, I'd go play Tiger (Woods). Obviously, I don't have any expectation of winning that one ... But I would love to play against Steph."

Charles Barkley challenges Austin Reaves to a golf match next summer

Charles Barkley and Austin Reaves

Charles Barkley, who is an avid golfer like Steph Curry and Austin Reaves, made a bold challenge to the LA Lakers star next summer. Barkley might love golf, but the sport has not been loving him based on his performances over the years. He wants Reaves in a golf match in Oklahoma next year.

"Austin Reaves, I want all the smoke," Barkley said on 'Inside the NBA.' "I'll come to Oklahoma, I'll come anywhere, I'll come to LA, but it's too crowded in LA. I wanna come to Oklahoma this summer. I wanna play you, you're a scratch golfer. Give me 4 and 4, and it is on!"

Barkley's swing has been the butt of a lot of golf jokes over the years, but he has improved since the pandemic. He even lost weight in the past year because he wants to be better at the sport.

