"That was bulls**t": Jaylen Brown fuming over ejection from the bench, calls referee 'overly emotional'

Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics was still upset after his first career ejection happened on Friday night against the New York Knicks. Brown was very critical of an NBA official for throwing him out of the game even though he was on the bench. He even had an NSFW remark after the game.

In his postgame press conference, Brown was asked about his two consecutive technical fouls midway through the fourth quarter. He thought his first career ejection would have been worth it rather than an "emotional" referee taking control of the game.

"I wish I would have got my money's worth," Brown said. "I always thought my first career ejection would be something a little more exciting, maybe a tussle or something, you know? Guys get folded up, go to the ground, not some over-emotional ref who had a bad day. What I'm most upset about is I should have got my f*cking money's worth."



"I ain't going to comment on officiating in general, but I am going to comment on this guy in particular tonight. I thought that was bullsh*t."

Jaylen Brown was initially called for a technical foul after arguing with the referee about a foul call and how they should be fair on both sides. Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla took Brown out of the game to cool him off.

However, another referee, No. 35 Jason Goldenberg, called him for a second technical that got him ejected. It baffled Celtics commentator and former player Brian Scalabrine since Goldenberg was on the other side of the court and Brown was on the bench talking to a different official.

Here's the video of Brown's ejection:

Jaylen Brown had 17 points before ejection

Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics against the New York Knicks

The Boston Celtics had a 12-point lead when Jaylen Brown was ejected with around seven minutes left in the game. Brown had 17 points, four assists and one steal in 27 minutes. He could have added more, but the Celtics managed to keep the lead and get the win.

Derrick White had a huge game for the Celtics, finishing with 30 points, three rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks. Jayson Tatum scored 25 points, while Kristaps Porzingis added 21 points in his first game back from a calf injury.

Brown is not expected to receive any suspension, but his expletive-filled press conference could cost him a few bucks. The Celtics are back in action on Tuesday as they continue their five-game homestand.

