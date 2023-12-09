WATCH: Nikola Jokic and Co. show love to 'Uncle' Jeff Green as he receives his 2023 NBA championship ring

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets showered Jeff Green with a lot of love on Friday night with the Houston Rockets back in town again. Green helped the Nuggets win their first-ever NBA championship last season before signing with the Rockets in free agency.

Before the game at Ball Arena, the Nuggets gave Green a video tribute and the fans gave him a standing ovation. Jamal Murray presented him with his championship ring, which came after his 15th season in the NBA and at the age of 37.

Green was then mobbed by his former teammates as they gathered around him and applauded him for his contributions to the Nuggets' title. He played 20 games during Denver's playoff run, averaging 4.1 points in 17.2 minutes per game.

Here's the video of Green's championship ring ceremony:

Jeff Green was supposed to receive his championship ring back on Nov. 29 when the Houston Rockets first came to Denver. However, there was a miscommunication between Green and the Nuggets, so the veteran journeyman had to wait for about a week to get his well-earned jewelry.

"Just a miscommunication, but that happens, you know?" Green told reporters. "I don't want people to take it out of proportion. The jeweler has the ring. I don't know what his travel schedule was, but it was something that maybe he forgot to ship.

He added:

"I waited 17 years to this point, to wait one more week to get it, I'm not stressing at all. I know it’s here. … I'll have my moment and celebrate with everybody. This gives me an opportunity to have my family here to enjoy the moment."

Jeff Green's career retrospective

Jeff Green during his tenure with the Denver Nuggets

Jeff Green finally won a championship last season with the Denver Nuggets. Green earned his first ring after 15 seasons in the league, 11 different teams and one major heart surgery in 2013.

The 37-year-old was the fifth overall pick in the 2007 NBA draft by the Boston Celtics, but was immediately traded to the Seattle SuperSonics as part of the Ray Allen deal. Green was one of the top rookies in his class along with then-teammate Kevin Durant.

Green lasted just three and a half seasons in the Seattle/OKC Thunder franchise before he started his journeyman career. He went on to play for the Celtics, Memphis Grizzlies, LA Clippers, Orlando Magic, Cleveland Cavaliers, Washington Wizards, Utah Jazz, Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets and the Nuggets.

