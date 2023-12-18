"She the only one": Anthony Edwards' public commitment to girlfriend Jeanine Robel resurfaces after latest allegations by Paige Jordae

Anthony Edwards' girlfriend Jeanine Robel recently confirmed that she's pregnant with her first child with the Minnesota Timberwolves superstar. However, an Instagram model named Paige Jordae dropped a huge allegations on Edwards about paying her to get an abortion.

As previously reported by Sportskeeda, Paige leaked alleged screenshots of his conversations with Edwards about her unplanned pregnancy. She also shared the alleged transfer of $100,000, which came from Edwards through one of his attorneys.

The recent controversy has fans digging up the Timberwolves superstars' comments in the middle of the Zion Williamson situation last summer. In the video below, Edwards can be seen showing off Robel and calling her the only lady for him before panning to their family dog as a joke.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"All you females that think you gonna come up off a n**** from signing a contract, she the only one," Edwards said. "She the only one that’s coming up. She new to the table, so I'm a little green for her. Everybody else, the light is the same color as my damn jacket."

Expand Tweet

Anthony Edwards and Jeanine Robel have been together for a while now despite the eight-year age gap between the couple. Robel was previously in a relationship with rapper Chief Keef and they had one son together named Krue.

Edwards is the most recent player to get embroiled in some baby mama drama since Zion Williamson underwent a similar situation with Moriah Mills last summer. Williamson barely said anything about Mills' rants and many accusations before it eventually died down.

The Minnesota Timberwolves superstar is expected to do the same thing unless Paige Jordae makes some earth-shattering accusation that warrants a response. With the Timberwolves atop the Western Conference, an off-court distraction from their best player is not a great thing to have at the moment.

Also Read: 5 active streaks for consecutive NBA games with a made 3-pointer ft. Damian Lillard's 101 games

Anthony Edwards wants to cook LeBron James

Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves wants to cook LeBron James

Anthony Edwards is not afraid to say what's on his mind, recently claiming that Michael Jordan can't guard him if he's playing the league today. Edwards also recently shared that he's planning to cook LeBron James whenever they face the LA Lakers.

"I always try to do that versus LeBron, but it never goes as planned because they always double-team me," Edwards told Complex 360. "I always try to cook LeBron because you know he's the best player in the league right now. He's been the best player for a long time. That's the main person who I try to cook."

Also Read: "You're a f**king pu**y" - Dillon Brooks' alleged dust-up with ref Suyash Mehta before ejection leaked