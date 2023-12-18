5 active streaks for consecutive NBA games with a made 3-pointer ft. Damian Lillard's 101 games

Damian Lillard is now the NBA's active leader in consecutive games with at least one made 3-point shot after Steph Curry's horrendous performance on Sunday. Curry's 268-game streak with one made 3-pointer ended against the Portland Trail Blazers when he went 0-for-8 from beyond the arc.

According to StatHead, Curry's 268 game-streak is the longest for one 3-point shot made and it started on Dec. 12, 2019. Curry also owns the second-longest in NBA history at 157 set from Nov. 13, 2014 to Nov. 3, 2016.

Kyle Korver is third on the list with 127 straight games with one made shot from beyond the arc. Dana Barros owned the record for years before the NBA became a 3-point shooting league. He had an 89-consecutive streak from Dec. 22, 1994 to Jan. 10, 1996.

5 NBA players with the most active streak for consecutive games with a made 3-pointer

Steph Curry failed to extend his historic streak to 269 games on Sunday night in the Golden State Warriors 118-114 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Curry, inexplicably, couldn't find his stroke, going 2-for-12 from the field with just seven points.

On that note, let's look at the five players with the most active streak for consecutive games with a made 3-point shot.

#1 - Damian Lillard (101 games)

Damian Lillard has now made a 3-point shot in 101 straight games following his explosive performance against the Houston Rockets. Lillard made five 3-pointers to finish with 39 points, five rebounds, 11 assists and three steals.

Lillard's streak started on Nov. 6, 2021 when he was still a member of the Portland Trail Blazers. He has a chance to at least catch up to Steph Curry's second-longest streak of 157 games as long as he stays healthy and streaky.

#2 - Cameron Johnson (50 games)

Cameron Johnson of the Brooklyn Nets has turned into one of the best sharpshooting big men in the NBA today. Johnson began his career with the Phoenix Suns, but has turned into a really good two-way player.

The Nets forward's streak started on Jan. 24 earlier this year when he was still with the Phoenix Suns. He was traded to the Nets less than a month later as part of the blockbuster Kevin Durant deal.

#3 - Bogdan Bogdanovic (35 games)

Bogdan Bogdanovic comes it No. 3 on this list with 35 straight games with at least one 3-point shot made. Bogdanovic has been on fire for the Atlanta Hawks ever since Jalen Johnson went down with an injury.

The Serbian star has always been a streaky shooter, but he made history recently when he dropped 40 points against the Denver Nuggets last week. He became the first Hawks played to hit at least 10 3-point shots in a game.

#4 - Mike Conley (34 games)

Mike Conley of the Minnesota Timberwolves has one of the smoothest left-handed jump shots in the NBA today. Conley also owns the fourth-longest active streak of games with at least one 3-point shot make at 34 games.

The 36-year-old veteran playmaker remains an effective player for the Timberwolves this season. He's one of the reasons why Minny is atop the Western Conference standings with a record of 19-5.

#5 - Kevin Durant (32 games)

While Kevin Durant is not known for specializing in 3-point shots, he's a skilled scorer who can shoot from anywhere in the halfcourt. Durant has made at least one 3-pointer in 32 games, which started on Jan. 4 earlier this year when he was still with the Brooklyn Nets.

Durant is coming off a 28-point performance against the Washington Wizards. The Phoenix Suns had to pull off the comeback 112-108 win. The Suns were even down by double-digits at the half.

