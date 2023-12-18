"You're a f**king pu**y": Dillon Brooks' alleged dust-up with ref Suyash Mehta before ejection leaked

Dillon Brooks was ejected late in the fourth quarter of the Houston Rockets' 128-119 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night. Rockets head coach Ime Udoka was also disqualified for arguing with officials. The video of what Brooks allegedly said to NBA referee Suyash Mehta has been leaked and it's full of NSFW words.

The Rockets were down by nine points with 46 seconds left in the game. Brooks deflected a pass from Khris Middleton and went to recover the ball. Middleton gave the Rockets forward a slight nudge that sent him out of bounds.

Brooks had no other choice but to throw the ball back into the court as the Bucks recovered possession and held on for the win. The 27-year-old star was livid at the referees, pointing to Mehta, who quickly called him for his second technical foul of the game that resulted in the ejection.

Here's what Brooks allegedly said to Mehta:

"He f*cking pushed me," Brooks said. "Hey, f*ck you talking about flopping? You're a f*cking pu**y. F*ck you. Bitch a**, call the flop. F*cking sh*t."

That was an expletive-filled rant by Dillon Brooks, who might have a case that Khris Middleton gave him a slight push. It may or may not have had a huge effect on the game, but referee Suyash Mehta did not call the foul because he thought it was a flop.

Since it happened with less than two minutes left in the game, the NBA will release an L2M report to see if Mehta made the correct non-call or not. Nevertheless, the referees have been criticized by fans for some of the things that have happened in the league this season, whether it's a quick ejection or a bad non-call.

Dillon Brooks scores 18 points in loss to Bucks

Dillon Brooks had a great game for the Houston Rockets against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Dillon Brooks has had a huge impact on the Houston Rockets this season. Brooks had 18 points, four rebounds and two steals in the Rockets' loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night.

It was Houston's 10th loss of the season, but they still have a winning record of 13-10. They are ninth in the Western Conference standings and are just two games behind the fourth-seeded Denver Nuggets.

Brooks signed a four-year, $80 million deal with the Houston Rockets this offseason. The move has paid off for the Rockets as they are no longer among the worst teams in the league. They even have a real shot at making the playoffs this season.

