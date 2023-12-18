"No aura just cringe": NBA fans left unimpressed with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's bars in latest IG caption

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been playing at an elite level since last season and has become an MVP candidate. Gilgeous-Alexander has also been active on social media, dropping bars on Instagram in almost every post while posing like a model. But not all fans are not impressed with the captions on his latest IG post.

SGA is feeling good after the OKC Thunder beat the Denver Nuggets at the Ball Arena on Saturday night. The Thunder were down by double-digits in the first half before it turned into a classic. SGA eventually made the game-winning jump shot with 0.9 seconds left to give the Thunder a 118-117 victory.

In his latest post on Instagram, Gilgeous-Alexander has a message to bettors that he doesn't care about their covers and parlays. All he does is just hit clutch buckets as the Thunder improved to 16-8 on the season.

"Shai over. Shai under. Shai you owe me bread bc you didn't cover. Ya ya ya just know who to go to when you need a bucket before the buzzer."

Fans on X are not impressed with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's bars and shots on betting. One tweeted:

"No aura just cringe."

Another fan can't understand SGA's motives:

"Bro acting like he won a chip already."

One LA Lakers fan is bitter:

"Corniest NBA player ever."

Another fan appreciates the OKC Thunder star's personality:

"Okay we gotta take him from Canada. My boy is a star. He don’t rock like a Canadian any way."

Another fan loves SGA because he helped him win her bets:

"Holy sh*t that was good. Thanks for always covering for me."

Here are other reactions to SGA's recent IG captions:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - MVP candidate

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is an MVP candidate this season.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander became a legitimate NBA superstar last season after averaging 31.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks per game. His scoring is down this season, but his efficiency and defense have been much better.

SGA is averaging 30.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 2.7 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season. He's among the best players in the league entering the campaign but has turned into a legitimate MVP candidate. He has the OKC Thunder among the best teams in the NBA with a 16-8 record.

The 25-year-old superstar is among the favorites to take home the MVP award. He will need to play at least 65 games to qualify for the award and has to beat other candidates like Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum.

