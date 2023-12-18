IG model Paige claims Anthony Edwards asked her to “get an abortion”, shares texts he allegedly sent her

An IG model named Paige has claimed that Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards impregnated her. She shared chats of their conversation on her Instagram, in which Edwards is allegedly asking her to get an abortion. These leaked texts come just days after Edwards' girlfriend, Jeanine Robel, announced that she's pregnant.

The chats show Edwards' full name on top of what seems like an 'IMessage' conversation. Paige has shared an image of a pregnancy testing stick, proving she's pregnant. She claims to have an appointment on December 27. Edwards allegedly replied in a series of texts saying:

"Hell Naw, can't do this. Get an abortion lol."

Paige claimed she got an abortion only two years ago, a decision she has regretted. However, Edwards allegedly stayed adamant about not wanting this baby with the IG model and said he would give her money to help her with things.

He's then allegedly asking her to consume pills and abort the baby. The Timberwolves star also asked her for a video of the box of the pills and her consuming those. Edwards said he didn't want any 'problems' after Paige continued pestering him for making her abort the baby.

Here's their entire conversation shared on her Instagram stories:

Expand Tweet

Anthony Edwards allegedly gets his attorney involved after Paige's pregnancy claims

Anthony Edwards allegedly got his attorney involved after making Paige take abortion pills. She called him out for ignoring her after their earlier conversations. Edwards said his attorney would talk to her moving forward. Here's the thread of their conversation:

Paige went on a passionate rant about her accusations, saying she has never taken to the internet to call someone out. However, her efforts to diffuse the situation privately failed, which led to her actions.

Screenshot #1

"I've been lied to and manipuated by someone who knows exactly what they are doing and takes no accountability for anything," she wrote.

To further prove her accusation, she shared a screenshot of a wire transfer received, which allegedly showed Anthony Edwards' names' initials.

Screenshot #2