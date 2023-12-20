"Can't overcompensate for them": Charles Barkley snubs Ja Morant as most invaluable on Grizzlies in favor of 2 role players

Ja Morant made his return to the court on Tuesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans after his 25-game suspension. Morant's absence is one of the reasons why the Memphis Grizzlies are one of the worst teams in the league this season. However, Charles Barkley doesn't think that the young star is the team's most invaluable player.

The "Inside the NBA" crew is back to cover games tonight, including the Pelicans versus Grizzlies matchup. One of the things discussed was Memphis' chances of making the playoffs, despite their 6-19 start to the season.

Barkley reckons the Grizzlies won't be making the postseason even if they have Morant back. The Hall of Famer forward named Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke, who are both out with injuries, as invaluable to Memphis' success while also giving Dillon Brooks some love:

"Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke, that's the reason they're not gonna make the playoffs," Barkley said.

"And Dillon Brooks, you know how much I love Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke, Dillon is playing well in Houston. But those two big guys, they can't overcompensate for them."

The Memphis Grizzlies failed to make it past the first round of the playoffs last season despite being the second seed. The Grizzlies were without both Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke, so Anthony Davis and LeBron James dominated the paint.

Ja Morant was also nursing a hand injury back then, but it was the Grizzlies' lack of size that was their undoing in the postseason. Adams will miss the entire season after undergoing knee surgery while Clarke has not been cleared to return from a torn Achilles tendon.

Ja Morant not on minutes restriction in first game of season

Ja Morant returned from his 25-game suspension on Tuesday against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Ja Morant served a 25-game suspension to start the season, so some are expecting him to be eased into the Memphis Grizzlies' rotation. It would give him some time to be in game shape, but coach Taylor Jenkins won't limit his minutes.

Jenkins told Stephanie Ready of "NBA on TNT" that Morant will play in the low 30s instead of his usual 35+ minutes of action on Tuesday. He wants his best player to adjust to the game's speed and will give him two long stints during the game.

Morant finished with just seven points in the first half against the Pelicans. It's usual to feel some rust after not playing the first 25 games of the season.

