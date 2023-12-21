Dwight Howard submits alleged texts from Stephen Harper hinting their breakup caused latter's outrage: Reports

Dwight Howard made headlines over the summer after getting sued by a man named Stephen Harper followed by fans questioning his sexuality. Harper has accused Howard of sexual assault and battery, which allegedly happened in June 2021 during their encounter in Atlanta. A new update on the case suggests that Howard's camp submitted alleged texts from the plaintiff.

According to Radar Online, Howard's legal team headed by attorney Lee-Anne Bosch submitted a 57-page brief to the Gwinnett County Superior Court. It contained alleged texts from Harper, who was furious that Howard was ending their relationship.

Harper even allegedly threatened to tell the former NBA star's mother and sister about their relationship. There was even a text saying that he'd air out their "business" in public, which he did back in July when he filed a lawsuit against Howard.

"Ultimately, Mr. Harper's anger and contacts with Mr. Howard continued to escalate to the point that Mr. Harper became irrationally angry and began threatening Mr. Howard, going so far as to state that he would take things to Instagram to get Mr. Howard’s attention and that he would tell the whole world about Mr. Howard and the consensual evening,' the motion from Howard's legal team read.

The alleged texts from Stephen Harper came a few days after it was revealed that a crucial piece of evidence for the case might have been tampered with. Dwight Howard's legal counsel argued that Harper's alleged conversation with the NBA champion was doctored and edited.

Lee-Anne Bosch and her team are trying to have the case dismissed before it goes to a trial next year. The main argument by the defense is Howard and Harper's encounter has always been consensual.

Where is Dwight Howard playing now?

Dwight Howard with the Taoyuan Leopards of the T1 League in Taiwan.

Dwight Howard last played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season for the LA Lakers. Howard then signed on to play for the Taoyuan Leopards of the T1 League in Taiwan this past season. He was named as the league's Most Valuable Import at the end of the campaign.

Howard left the Leopards after the team asked him to take a large pay cut. He was even linked to the Golden State Warriors in the offseason, but went ultimately unsigned and remains a free agent.

In a post on his X account, Howard hinted about playing in more leagues overseas. He asked his fans where he should be taking his talents next.

"Traveling again soon where should I go first?" Howard wrote. "Philippines, Spain, India, Dubai, Taiwan, Brazil, Puerto Rico. Where should I go next?"

