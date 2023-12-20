"Missed 20 layups and 41 3s": Joe Mazzulla keeps it real on Boston Celtics late-game struggles in OT loss to Warriors

The Boston Celtics had flashbacks of the 2022 NBA Finals on Tuesday night after blowing a 17-point lead to the Golden State Warriors. Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla kept it real and made no excuses for his team's horrendous performance down the stretch.

Steph Curry came back with a vengeance following his stinker performance against the Portland Trail Blazers. He had 33 points and made six 3-point shots to lead the Warriors to the 132-126 win. Klay Thompson's shooting appeared to have returned with his fourth-straight game with at least 24 points.

On the other hand, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown went cold in the fourth quarter, combining for just seven points and 1-for-10 from the field. Mazzulla told reporters after the game that missing easy layups and not making shots beyond the arc doomed his team.

"We missed 20 layups and 41 3s," Mazzulla said. "They went on their run in the non-Curry minutes. They did a good job of getting offensive rebounds, playing in transition. When you play against a team like that, as much as you focus on their stars, the margins are important. We lost a lead in the transition, some offensive rebounds and then we got great looks the entire night, just didn't make them."

The Boston Celtics shot 41.2% from the field and 29.3% from threes in the loss to the Golden State Warriors. Derrick White was their best player, finishing with 30 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

Jayson Tatum, who sprained his ankle in the first quarter, went 5-for-17 from the field and only had 15 points. Jaylen Brown was 10-for-22 from the floor and contributed 28 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

It was a tough loss for the Celtics, who have been the NBA's best team this season so far. However, the flashbacks of the 2022 NBA Finals must be a tough pill to swallow considering how bad the Warriors have been this season.

What's next for the Boston Celtics?

The Boston Celtics now own a record of 20-6, which is the best in the Eastern Conference and second in the league behind the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Celtics started their four-game road trip with a disappointing loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Boston's next game is on Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings before a matchup against the LA Clippers and LA Lakers on Saturday and Monday. One silver lining for the Celtics after Tuesday's loss is the game was still close despite their shooting woes.

