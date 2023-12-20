"Go get your a** home": Shaquille O'Neal is hysterical with Charles Barkley seemingly suffering from a cold

It's the flu season, and Charles Barkley was feeling a little under the weather on Tuesday's edition of "Inside the NBA." Barkley has a cold and is suffering from a stuffed nose, which can be heard during the broadcast. Shaquille O'Neal made fun of his friend and co-analyst before urging him to go home and rest.

The TNT crew of Chuck, Shaq, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson are back to cover a couple of games on Tuesday. The New Orleans Pelicans host the Memphis Grizzlies on Ja Morant's return from a 25-game suspension, and the Boston Celtics face off against the Golden State Warriors in a 2022 NBA Finals rematch.

In the video below, the crew discussed the first half between the Pelicans and Grizzlies. Shaq did the entire halftime review by imitating Chuck's "stuffed nose" voice before telling his friend to go home and get better.

"I hate you, man" Barkley said.

"I'm just sayin.' Chuck, go get your a** home, man. ... We can't even understand you. Go home."

Charles Barkley is not the only one suffering from flu-like symptoms across the NBA. Several players have also dealt with non-COVID illnesses and missed games this season.

Charles Barkley can't wait for possible Michael Jordan-Scottie Pippen reunion

Charles Barkley comments on rumored reunion between Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen

Charles Barkley might not be friends with Michael Jordan anymore and has not been close to Scottie Pippen, but he's not going to miss a potential reunion between the two Chicago Bulls legends.

Jordan and Pippen are set to be honored by the Bulls on Jan. 12 in the first-ever Ring of Honor ceremony for the franchise. The former teammates have had a falling out since the release of "The Last Dance" in 2020.

Michael's son, Marcus, dating Scottie's ex-wife, Larsa, also made things a lot more awkward. Barkley, who was on "The Dan Patrick Show" recently, cannot hide his excitement about the possible reunion and would want to be present to watch the drama unfold.

"I'm gonna to have to go to Chicago that day just to see it," Barkley said. "I mean, you talk about weirdest, uncomfortable – uncomfortable won't do it justice.

"First of all, nobody's going to see the watch Warriors against the Bulls. But everybody's going to have their cameras focused on (Jordan and Pippen)."

