"Disgusting franchise" - NBA fans continue to highlight Josh Giddey's alleged scandal as Thunder promote his All-Star prospects

The OKC Thunder are under fire from NBA fans who are upset about the team promoting controversial star Josh Giddey to become an All-Star this season. Giddey was recently involved in a major scandal for allegedly having a relationship with a minor.

Giddey is coming off a good performance in the Thunder's last game against the Memphis Grizzlies. He had 16 points, 12 rebounds and four assists in their 116-97 win on Monday night.

Oklahoma City then urged their fans to vote for the Australian star for the upcoming 2024 NBA All-Star Game in Indiana. The voting started on Tuesday, so teams around the league will help their best players become an All-Star this season.

However, some NBA fans are not happy with the OKC Thunder's decision to promote Josh Giddey. The league's investigation is currently on hold, giving way to a separate inquiry done by the Newport Police Department in California.

An LA Clippers fan cannot believe the Thunder promoted Griddey:

"Disgusting franchise."

One fan was in disbelief and had to jokingly ask if the Thunder needed a new social media manager:

"Hey are y'all hiring for a new social media correspondent? Because you should be."

This fan is asking the right question:

"Has he been cleared of the under-aged girl thing?"

Here are the rest of the reactions to the Thunder helping Josh Giddey become an All-Star:

What's the latest update on the Josh Giddey case?

As mentioned above, the NBA has put the investigation into Josh Giddey's alleged relationship with an underage girl on hold. Commissioner Adam Silver told ESPN earlier this month that the league wants to give way to the Newport Police Department before resuming its inquiry on the matter.

"I think if you look back, I can't think of many circumstances where we've suspended a player based on an allegation alone," Silver said, "I'd also add where there is a criminal investigation, we take a back seat. ... I think this is the path we've consistently followed. There's an ongoing criminal investigation, Newport Police opened up that investigation, notified us. We then take a back seat and that's where things currently stand."

Initially, the alleged underage girl's family did not want to cooperate with the investigation last month. They did hire famous lawyer Gloria Allred, but it's still unclear why they did it. She could be cooperating with cops for liaison or even discussing a potential settlement with Giddey's representatives.

